TikTok Says This Is Where You Should Be Storing Your Plastic Wrap

Summertime means dining outdoors more often and packing up food to take to picnics or backyard barbecues. It can also mean using food coverings like plastic wrap to help store your food in the fridge, transport it in the car or wrap it up after a meal (there are also several reusable food wrap options we love that can help you cut down on your plastic consumption). But have you ever had a roll of plastic wrap get stuck to itself or the box, leaving you unable to tear off a piece to use? We've all been there. Lucky for us, TikTok has a game-changing hack to make using plastic wrap less of a hassle.

TikTok user Nurse Tara's video, which has been watched by 2.2 million, shares a trick her aunt nonchalantly mentioned to her about plastic wrap when she was struggling with a roll when packaging up her meal prep: keeping plastic wrap stored in the freezer. In disbelief, she stores a roll in the freezer overnight to test her hypothesis. She pulls the roll of plastic wrap from the freezer the next day, showing the condensation from the cold for the viewer. She then crumples up the plastic wrap and, instead of it sticking to itself, she can easily untangle it into a flat sheet with one hand. "It wouldn't have unwrinkled that easily if I didn't put it in the freezer," Tara explains.

The reason for this is because the cold air from the freezer can help reduce the clinging action of the plastic. The cold air helps reduce the static of the plastic wrap, allowing it to be more malleable without sticking to itself. Once the plastic wrap returns to room temp, it will return to its typical stickiness and keep your food safely sealed.