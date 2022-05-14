ThePrep: Easy 20-Minute Dinners to Welcome Summer

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

We quickly went from spring to full-on summer weather here in Vermont! I'm loving the warmer days and have been spending as much time outside as possible—including dinners on the deck. This week's easy recipes come together in 20 minutes and are a delicious way to welcome the start of the summer season.

Your Meal Plan

The week begins with Cherry Tomato & Garlic Pasta, which is a light, yet full-of-flavor recipe. This recipe starts with sizzling six cloves of garlic in olive oil, so you can imagine how yummy your kitchen will smell when you make this dinner. Plus, it packs in the veggies in the form of cherry tomatoes (technically fruits, I know) and zucchini—two of my favorites in summer. Another veggie-loaded recipe in the line up is Wednesday's combo of Grilled Shrimp Tostadas with Simple Cabbage Salad. Cabbage does double duty in this dinner, both topping the tostadas and serving as a salad.

I'm also putting my grill to work this week (you can also use a grill pan) with Monday's Vegetarian All-American Portobello Burgers, Tuesday's Grilled Caprese Chicken and Friday's Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken. The combination of sweet peaches with cheesy brie is so delicious!

Big Batch Breakfast

I'm back to working from the office a few days a week and I'm always rushing to get out the door on time. So this week, I'll be prepping a batch of 3-Ingredient Overnight Berry Muesli, so I don't have to worry about making breakfast. I love the subtle sweetness of the dried fruit in muesli, paired with tart berries and yogurt.

Treat Yourself

Frozen Peach Margaritas—is there anything more summery than that? These frosty cocktails are full of fresh flavor, and they're just the thing to help cool me down on these warmer nights. I'll be making a blender-full for my next get-together.