The big-box retailer has announced a host of new store openings around the world this year.

6 U.S. Cities Are Getting a Costco in 2022—Is Yours One of Them?

Big news, Costco fans: the beloved big-box retailer is opening up 11 new stores in the remainder of 2022, with six of those being in the U.S. All of these openings are slated for as early as May through November 2022—just in time for holiday feasting and shopping.

Costco storefront Credit: Getty Images

1. Riverton, Utah

The idyllic Salt Lake City suburb is about to get even more livable. A Costco location will be opening in Riverton this month, with a grand opening date of May 19.

2. St. Augustine, Florida

Another sought-after city to call home, St. Augustine is thought to be the oldest continuously occupied colonized settlement in America and was founded in 1565. After nearly 450 years (OK, OK, Costco has only been around since the '80s), the charming beach town is finally getting a Costco this August.

3. College Station, Texas

Famous for being the home of Texas A&M and the Aggies, College Station is considered one of the best college towns in America, and it's about to get even better. The Aggies are also getting a Costco location this August.

4. Murrieta, California

Located right outside Temecula and between L.A. and San Diego, this town boasts mountain views, plus close proximity to (and enough distance from) two of the state's most popular cities. It will also be getting a Costco location in August.

5. Verona, Wisconsin

A suburb of Wisconsin's capital city of Madison, Verona is bucolic town with less than 15,000 people. Even though its population size is small, Costco thinks there will be plenty of shoppers at its new location that's set to open in August.

6. University City, Missouri