Jennifer Garner and Her Mom Just Had a Mother's Day Baking Sesh—and Revealed the One Recipe Step They Always Ignore

It's hard not to love Jennifer Garner's #PretendCookingShow, the Instagram-exclusive show where Garner shows off her kitchen skills and shares some of her favorite recipes with friends, family and followers. And if you've missed having new episodes around, have no fear—Chef Garner is back in the kitchen with a heartwarming Mother's Day special.

Garner teamed up with her mom, Pat Garner, for a cook-along of a dish they used to make together when Jen lived at home: blueberry buckle. "Happy Mother's Day," Garner shared on Instagram. "If it carries weight for you I hope you find comfort today and always. I wish my mom and I could make you some blueberry buckle and sit for a chat. ♥️"

Jen's recipe for blueberry buckle comes from Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking, which you can pick up for $37 from Bookshop or $20 from Amazon, if you want to get your hands on more down-home baking recipes. But if you're just interested in trying this one out, Garner helpfully typed out all the instructions you'll need in her caption. And while some of the ingredients may require a quick trip to the store, you can use frozen blueberries and rely on lots of typical pantry staples for this recipe.

For the crumble topping, you'll need sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, all-purpose flour and cold butter. Garner suggests using fresh nutmeg, but she was quick to admit that she relies on the ground spice you can buy in a bottle. "I have never used the [fresh grated nutmeg]," Pat says in the video. (And honestly, that's okay. Just know that if a recipe explicitly calls for fresh grated nutmeg, you may want to sprinkle in a tad more of the jarred kind to compensate.)

Garner also said that she tends to "cut the sugar way down" when she's baking, which you could definitely do with a recipe like this one. With two cups of blueberries in the buckle and well over a cup of sugar between the crumble and the cake, you won't miss it. Try trimming back the amount of granulated sugar in the crumb topping for a dessert with a little less sweetness. We love this Wild Blueberry Buckle that stays away from being overly sweet.

For the buttery buckle, you'll need flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cardamom, unsalted butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, lemon zest, sour cream and blueberries. Pat suggests adding some chopped pecans to the mix if you're a nut lover, which sounds pretty delicious to us. They'd even be a great addition to the crumble topping!

Commenters, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Ina Garten, cosigned Garner's sweet post and her game in the kitchen. Susie DeSanto, a costume designer who worked with Garner on 13 Going on 30 and Yes Day, gave the recipe a rave review. "Having had some of that blueberry buckle I will say it did not disappoint and felt like a little bowl of Mom's love," DeSanto wrote in the comments.