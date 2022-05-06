ThePrep: High-Protein Spring Dinners Ready in 20 Minutes

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

With spring (finally) in full effect, my mornings now include a stroll around the garden to see all the new things sprouting up from the ground, and my evenings always include a walk around the neighborhood. Before I know it, it's 7:30 p.m. and I haven't even started dinner! It's just what happens when it's finally nice out. Thankfully, these 20-minute dinners mean I can keep up with my evening routine and still get a healthy meal on the table every night this week.

Your Meal Plan

Quick-cooking ingredients are the key to keeping these dinners, well, quick! Chicken cutlets, which are ready in a fraction of the time it takes to cook thicker breasts, come in handy when you need to get a healthy, satisfying dinner on the table. Sunday's Chicken Cutlets with Artichokes & Lemon-Dill Sauce and Friday's 20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Garlic Tomato Sauce both utilize this convenient protein. Plus, the simple yet impressive sauces that go along with each are easy to whip up and really delicious. I was sold at the mention of "lemon dill" and "garlic tomato"—yum!

Fish is another quick-cooking ingredient I'm using in this week's dinners. In Tuesday's Crispy Fish Taco Bowls, cod gets coated in breadcrumbs and spices before going into the oven to cook for just 12 minutes. And Thursday's Speedy Crab Cakes recipe uses jumbo lump crabmeat, which comes already cooked. Once you form the patties, all they need are 10 minutes in a skillet before you can enjoy them. The other dinners on the list for this week are just as fast and easy as ever, like Monday's Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara and Wednesday's Frittata with Asparagus, Leek & Ricotta, both of which all feel very spring-y. Enjoy!

Big Batch Snack

These easy no-bake energy balls are reminiscent of my favorite kind of Girl Scout Cookie, with their chewy caramel, dark chocolate and toasted coconut. But to make these more of a snack than a dessert, they use fiber-boosting oats instead of sugar and flour as the binder. And the best part? They take only 15 minutes from start to finish.

Treat Yourself

If you'll be celebrating Mother's Day this weekend, or simply want something tasty to sip on, this Peach Sangria is a great batch cocktail to make. It only requires four ingredients—wine, seltzer, peach schnapps and peaches—but does require a little time to make sure the peach flavor really gets infused throughout. It's worth it! Don't love peaches? Swap in a different fruit.