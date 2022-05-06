Ron Howard Made a Documentary About José Andrés' World Central Kitchen—Here's How to Watch

It's no secret that José Andrés has made his career about more than just food. The Spanish chef, whose nonprofit World Central Kitchen is currently active in Ukraine, has been working to organize relief efforts all over the world since 2010. Thanks to a new documentary from National Geographic, fans of the chef will soon get an inside look at the work that goes into those missions, from California to Beirut.

The documentary, called We Feed People, will cover the 12-year history of World Central Kitchen, featuring interviews with Andrés and plenty of footage of his team hard at work. While the organization may have started as a small group of volunteers determined to offer comfort, support and delicious food to Haitians after a 2010 earthquake, it has now grown into an operation so well-built, it can work in a war zone.

World Central Kitchen also runs a climate disaster fund, which works to help feed people who experience climate-related natural disasters, like wildfires in California and hurricanes in Puerto Rico. We can't wait to hear more about all the work the organization does to support those communities and help leave behind resilient food systems wherever it goes. As the film's log line says, "this story is more important than ever" due to the rise in climate change-related disasters.

World Central Kitchen CEO, Nate Mook, watches as buses full of Haitian Migrants are shuttled to deportation holding areas in Texas. (Credit: National Geographic/Michael Atwood) World Central Kitchen CEO, Nate Mook, watches as buses full of Haitian Migrants are shuttled to deportation holding areas in Texas. (Credit: National Geographic/Michael Atwood) José Andrés walking through rubble from collapsed building remains in Haiti after a 2021 earthquake. Credit: National Geographic / Clara Wetzel

Oscar-winning director Ron Howard (of A Beautiful Mind and Happy Days fame) directed the film and recently revealed to Stephen Colbert that the movie almost didn't happen, due to Andrés' signature humble attitude. "​It's not about me," Howard remembers Andrés saying. "And I'm afraid if we make a movie it's going to become about me." Instead, Howard says, it's a movie about teamwork, volunteerism and the impact good deeds can have on our world—sounds like just the kind of uplifting story we need right now.