10 German-Inspired Aldi Finds You Can Pick Up This Week

From spaetzle to strudel, there's lots to love about German food. We have a few German recipes for your perusal—like our Crispy Chicken Schnitzel and Rye Soft Pretzels—but if you're looking for something convenient, Aldi's latest batch of finds is just the thing for you. The store's German Week kicked off Wednesday, and you're sure to find plenty of items that will pique your interest, from beer mustard to crisp apple strudel.

German Week technically runs until May 11, but if the products are popular in your area, things could run out sooner rather than later—everything in this rundown is only available while supplies last. (But don't worry—you can catch another German Week in October to restock your pantry.)

1. Deutsche Küche Frozen Spaetzle

Imported from Germany, this frozen egg-noodle dish is basically instant comfort food. Right now Aldi is carrying three varieties: cheese spaetzle with a cheesy sauce and roasted onions; mixed mushroom spaetzle in a cream sauce; and garlic-sage spaetzle in a buttery sauce with mozzarella cheese. Each one comes in a single-serving container for $3.29, so you can pop it into the microwave and enjoy. Just be aware of the saturated fat and sodium content—both of which can be hard on your heart health—in these frozen entrees. The cheese spaetzle comes in at 18 grams of saturated fat, which is 81% of your recommended daily limit, while the garlic-sage variety includes 1,410 milligrams of sodium, or 61% of your recommended daily limit. The mushroom is the lightest of the bunch, with 8 grams of saturated fat and 910 milligrams of sodium, but this dish (maybe best used as a side) is more of an occasional cozy treat than a healthy staple.

2. Deutsche Küche Cabbage Blend or Warm Potato Salad

These frozen bagged veggie blends will help you start a meal with a burst of flavor. The German potato blend includes eggs, fried potato slices, onions and spices for a quick scramble that you can heat up in a skillet in just 10 minutes. Serve it with other breakfast favorites, like a steamy cup of coffee and some whole-wheat toast for a quick brunch that seems like a labor of love. The cabbage blend also heats up in just 10 minutes and includes a mix of cabbage, carrots and herbs. Serve it up with a favorite main dish (like our pork schnitzel) or use it as the base of a quick hash for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

3. Deutsche Küche Egg Spaetzle

Make your spaetzle exactly how you want it with this dried pasta, available for $2.99. Keep it classic and toss them with butter, then serve with a hearty serving of Sauerbraten and some green beans, or try it with something like our Braised Beef & Mushrooms. These noodles have 1 gram of saturated fat and 20 milligrams of sodium per serving, so you can customize them to your liking and keep a closer eye on the nutrition to align with your goals.

4. Deutsche Küche German-Style Red Cabbage with Apples

If braising red cabbage yourself sounds like a pain, this jar of cabbage and apples, sometimes called apfelrotkohl, is exactly what you need. Plus, it gets pretty rave reviews. One commenter on Aldi's German Week announcement says that they "stock up on the purple cabbage to last me until next time." Pick up a generous 24-ounce jar for $2.49.

5. Deutsche Küche German-Style Pickles

Satisfy your taste for something sour with these German pickles. They'd make a delicious side for your next cookout or summer sandwich, and you could always serve them on a big snack board, like we did for our Nordic Appetizer Board. Snag a 23-ounce jar for $3.49 while supplies last.

6. Deutsche Küche German Lentil Soup

Cozy up with a can of this rich lentil soup. The chickpea version includes tomatoes, onions, apricots and raisins for a sweet and savory stew you can heat up right out of the can. The vegetable variety includes red and brown lentils, potatoes, carrots, onions and leeks for a veggie-packed bite. These enormous cans contain 28 ounces of soup for just $2.49. You may want to pick up one and hide it away until chilly weather strikes.

7. Deutsche Küche Peanut Puffs

Snack lovers will want to get their hands on this twist on corn puffs. Shaped like a classic cheese puff, these corn-based snacks are coated in ground peanuts for a nutty, crunchy snack you might just eat by the fistful. Each serving has just 150 calories—a fairly low-calorie snack, by our standards, and each 7-ounce bag costs just $1.99.

8. Deutsche Küche Bavarian Soft Pretzels or Pretzel Sticks

Enjoy a freshly baked pretzel anytime you like when you've got these frozen breads tucked away in the fridge. The pretzel sticks contain 2,060 milligrams of sodium per serving, which is close to the Dietary Guidelines' recommended daily limit of 2,300 milligrams. The good news is that the pretzels come with a salt packet that you can use however you like, so if you want to dial down the salt content, you could easily use just a fraction of the packet. Each box of six pretzels costs $4.49.

9. Deutsche Küche Imported Strudel

Your sweet tooth is no match for the frozen strudels available this week at Aldi—you're sure to find one that appeals to you. This traditional German puff pastry is stuffed with a fruit filling. Flavors include caramel apple, mixed fruit and classic apple-raisin with a touch of cinnamon. The mixed-fruit variety includes apples, plus a mix of sweet and tart berries. These strudels do contain 6 or 7 grams of saturated fat per serving, depending on the flavor you choose, but they make a delicious occasional treat when enjoyed in moderation. Snag a strudel, which serves three, for $2.69.

10. Deutsche Küche Raisin & Nut Müesli