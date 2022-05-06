Grab some veggies or tortilla chips and get to scooping with a creamy, veggie-packed dip.

The Only Formula You Need to Make 7-Layer Dip

Seven-layer dip is always the first thing to go at a potluck, and for good reason. Aside from being delicious, the dip is easy to make ahead and it travels well. With this easy formula, you can put your own flavor twists on the classics. But be prepared: everyone is going to ask for the recipe.

1. Use Beans for the Base

Mashing canned or cooked beans creates a thick, dippable base for seven-layer dip. You can start with any bean or even lentils. Transfer 2 tablespoons of the liquid from the bean can (or the bean-cooking liquid if you're using dried beans you've cooked yourself) to a large bowl. Rinse the beans, add them to the bowl and mash until smooth.

Beans (Canned or Cooked)

Black beans

Cannellini beans

Lentils

Chickpeas

Great northern beans

Navy beans

Butter beans

2. Sprinkle in Some Seasoning

Add a little flair to those beans and set the tone for the flavor profile of the whole dip by adding some seasonings to the beans. Stir in 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, 1 tsp. to 1 Tbsp. seasoning of your choice, 1/4 tsp. garlic powder, 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper. Transfer the mixture to a 9-inch pie pan and spread into an even layer.

Seasonings

Salt-free everything bagel seasoning

Curry paste

Italian seasoning

Salt-free za'atar

Salt-free taco seasoning

3. Create a Creamy Layer

Adding a layer of cream cheese combined with another creamy dairy product creates richness, but if you want something plant-based, nondairy cream cheese combines with vegan yogurt or silken tofu to create the same effect. Just mix 1/2 cup softened reduced-fat cream cheese with 1/4 cup creamy ingredient of your choice, 1 tsp. lemon juice and 1/8 tsp. each salt and pepper. Spread that mixture on top of the bean mixture.

Creamy Ingredients

Plain Greek yogurt

Sour cream

Labneh

Silken tofu

Crème fraiche

Ricotta cheese

4. Add Color with a Variety of Veggies

Here's where the fun comes in: Mix and match a variety of vegetables to add texture and color to your dip. Sprinkle 1 cup of sliced, shredded or chopped vegetables over the top of the creamy layer.

Vegetables

Sliced snow or snap peas

Shredded carrots

Chopped artichoke hearts

Chopped tomatoes

Chopped fresh spinach

Chopped red onion

Chopped cucumber

5. Sprinkle on Some Cheese

A layer of cheese provides salty, tangy flavor. Dairy-free or vegan? Just swap in a plant-based version. Sprinkle 1/4 to 1/2 cup crumbled and shredded cheese over the top of the vegetables.

Cheese

Crumbled cotija

Crumbled feta

Grated Pecorino Romano

Grated Parmesan

Shredded Cheddar

6. Top It Off with Something Fresh

Fresh herbs add bright and—you guessed it—fresh flavor to these rich layers. Scatter 1 Tbsp. to 1/4 cup chopped, torn or sliced fresh herbs over the top of the cheese.

Fresh Herbs

Chopped cilantro

Torn basil

Sliced mint

Chopped dill

Chopped oregano

7. Add a Finishing Touch

The final layer creates the first impression in terms of looks, but it's also the last chance to add flavor, so reach for high-impact ingredients like pickled vegetables, hot sauce and cured meats. You can even mix and match multiple garnishes for maximum impact.

Garnishes

Pickled jalapeños

Hot sauce

Flaked smoked salmon

Capers

Sliced olives

Sliced salami

Sliced pepperoncini

Citrus zest

Sliced chile peppers

Chopped unsalted nuts

Drizzle of oil

Recipes to Try