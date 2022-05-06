Nigella Lawson Says This Recipe Is "Springtime in Edible Form"

One fan declares that the healthy salad is so delicious, she could "eat this EVERY DAY."

Feel like you're stuck in a bit of a salad rut or tired of turning to a salad kit day after day to get your greens? Nigella Lawson's got your back with a new toss that is far from boring and totally on time for the season.

The Asparagus, Radish and New Potato Salad immediately caught our eyes thanks to what Lawson describes as its "glorious and messy tumble of pink and green. I can't stop eating it at this time of the year," she says.

And after peeking at the "so right for just now" recipe by the chef, cookbook author and food personality, we can't wait to work this into our salad rotation.

We're feeling even more inspired to give it a go after checking out the fan reviews, including one very recent rave: "Tried this today with lamb cutlets. Delicious!" Another calls it "beautiful and super fresh" and says she could "eat this EVERY DAY."

While we're firm believers in mixing things up—to shake up the flavors and nutrients in our eating patterns—we'll definitely be diving into a big bowl of Lawson's masterpiece at least once per week until asparagus season wraps up.

"This is a paean to springtime in edible form, and I can't stop making it," Lawson says.

To follow her lead, preheat your oven to 425°F. In a large pot with a steamer basket inserted, bring about 1 inch of water to boil. Add baby potatoes, lemon zest, lemon pieces and a couple sprigs of mint; top with the lid. Steam all of the above for about 20 minutes, or until the spuds are tender.

As those steam, trim the asparagus into bite-size pieces. In a roasting pan (not a low-walled sheet pan; you'll see why later!), toss the asparagus pieces with olive oil and salt. Roast the asparagus in the 425° oven until tender and just cooked through—6 or so minutes if the stalks are skinny, or about 10 minutes if they're moderately thick.

Once the produce picks are cooked, transfer both the potatoes (discarding the mint and lemon) and the asparagus to a large bowl. Toss in a few handfuls of halved radishes and a bit of chopped fresh tarragon; use tongs to combine well.

Then it's time to turn to the dressing: Combine buttermilk, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, chopped fresh mint, chopped fresh chives, salt and black pepper into a bowl; mix well. Add this mixture into the roasting pan to snag some of the asparagus pan juices, stir to combine, then take a sample and season to taste (adjust your seasonings, if desired). Pour this over the vegetables and use the tongs to coat each piece with dressing.

To wrap things up, layer leafy greens or pea shoots on a platter or inside a bowl, and arrange the dressed veggies on top.

Thanks to the steamed potatoes and roasted asparagus, this springy salad is hearty enough for a plant-based lunch, or would make a dreamy dinner with some protein like canned or seared salmon, grilled shrimp, rinsed canned white beans or shredded cooked chicken piled on top.