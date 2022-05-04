This sugary color would be a stunner in any kitchen. Plus, find out where your nearest outlet store is.

Le Creuset Is Bringing Back a Gorgeous Colorway—But You Can Only Get It at Outlet Locations

If you've been looking for an excuse to invest in a new cast-iron pot or pan, the latest release from Le Creuset could be just the spark you need. For a limited time, the retailer is bringing back its Matte Sugar Pink colorway, and it's a perfect hue for fans of pastels and millennial pink.

two baby pink pots with lids, one braiser with a lid and a deep skillet pictures on a white countertop with a white butcher block and a vase of pink tulips Credit: Le Creuset

If you want to put your glamorous pot or pan on full display, Le Creuset suggests pairing it with white and green pieces or some fresh flowers for a pretty late-spring look. Sounds like a beautiful Mother's Day table aesthetic to us!

While supplies last, you can pick up a 5.5-quart round Dutch oven, 7.25-quart round Dutch oven, 5-quart braiser or 10.25-inch deep skillet in this blush color at your nearest Le Creuset outlet store. There's something for households of every size in this mix—the smaller Dutch oven serves about five or six people, while the larger version ekes out seven or eight servings. The braiser serves five or six as well, while the 10-inch skillet will work for tons of recipes, including our Mediterranean Chicken Skillet.

You may find some extra discounts and deals at the outlet store, too. You can also pick up "second-quality" cookware—or pots and pans that are still dependable workhorses but may have slight imperfections—at Le Creuset outlets, typically at a discount.

And even if you've never noticed a Le Creuset outlet in your area before, there's still a chance you'll find one within driving distance. Le Creuset has outlets in 39 states, and you can find the full rundown of locations on the brand's website.