11 Healthy Aldi Finds Coming to Stores in May

There's a lot going on at Aldi this month—from adorable Mother's Day-themed cheeses to keychains meant for your cart quarter—and even more is coming in May. The affordable grocer is still promising to have some of the lowest prices out there, so looking for these finds could be a good way to stay on budget with rising inflation. Plus, some of these fun picks will surely get you psyched for summer.

If you're in the market for vegetarian burgers, delicious pastas or even healthy dog treats for your furry friend, this list of Aldi finds is sure to have something for you. Read on for 11 of the most exciting Aldi finds hitting stores in May.

1. Buitoni Impossible Ravioli

black container of vegetarian pasta with the Buitoni and Impossible brand logos Credit: Aldi

Vegetarian pasta lovers, rejoice! Starting May 4, Aldi will start carrying Buitoni ravioli stuffed with plant-based Italian sausage, plus Parmesan, Asiago and ricotta cheeses. You can whip up this pasta in just six minutes for a quick main dish that delivers 13 satisfying grams of protein per serving. Use it in our Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes for a huge pop of flavor. At $6.49 for 2.5 servings, this ravioli sounds like a tasty meal at an appealing price point.

For those following a heart-healthy or diabetes-friendly diet, note that the saturated fat and sodium per serving is on the high end, so stick to one serving.

2. Daily's Poptails

Daily’s Poptails Credit: Aldi

You know summer is just around the corner when these adults-only popsicles arrive in the Aldi freezer aisle. Each box contains a variety of alcohol-infused strawberry, green apple and watermelon pops for a ready-to-enjoy frozen cocktail. As the weather warms up, these pops might just become a staple in your kitchen. Pick up a box of 12 for $16 beginning May 4.

3. LiveGfree Pasta

blue box of gluten-free linguine Credit: Aldi

While we normally recommend going for whole-wheat pasta, this linguine and fettuccine is a good option for those who can't eat gluten. (You can also find LiveGfree's brown rice-quinoa pasta at Aldi for a little extra fiber.) You can cook this pasta in as little as two minutes, making it a go-to dinner ingredient on busy nights. We'd opt to skip salting your pasta water when making these noodles, as they already contain more than 600 milligrams of sodium per serving. Snag a three-serving box for $3.89 starting May 4.

4. Fresh Stuffed Atlantic Salmon

stuffed salmon on a white plate with veggies Credit: Aldi

A pack of this stuffed salmon feeds four for just $10, making it a perfect place to start when crafting a healthy, early-summer dinner. You can serve it up as Aldi suggests, with a side of grilled asparagus and tomatoes, for a fresh and flavorful meal. Plus, it's one of the healthiest fish options out there, so you've got a quick-cooking meal on your hands that you can feel good about. Pick up a package starting May 4.

5. In Real Life Ramen Kits

package of noodles with a brown Miso Ramen label Credit: Aldi

Whether you go for the spicy chicken or miso ramen kit, you really can't go wrong with these tasty finds. Each kit contains ramen noodles and a delicious broth that makes it easy to pull together dinner in a matter of minutes. Bonus: The miso kit is vegan-friendly. There's no nutrition information available for these kits yet, but you could always add veggies like carrots, mushrooms and radishes for a healthful boost. Snag a kit for $4.49 starting May 4.

6. Beyond Meat 8-Pack Cookout Classic

green box of beyond burgers Credit: Aldi

If summer means grilling season at your house, this pack of vegan Beyond Meat burgers may be the perfect buy for you. Pick up a package of 8 for $15.38 and keep them on hand for friends and family who swing by your next barbecue. If you have just a few plant-based pals joining, keeping a package or two of these burgers in the freezer means everyone can get in on the fun. The Beyond Meat cookout pack will be available starting May 11.

7. Fremont Fish Market Marinated Butterfly Shrimp

bag of adobo-seasoned shrimp Credit: Aldi

These frozen packs of raw shrimp come loaded with flavor, whether you choose the adobo, tandoori or garlic-and-herb flavor. They're all deveined and butterflied with the shell and tail on, perfect for tossing on the grill or using in tacos or fajitas. Each 12-ounce bag contains three servings, which you can cook and serve in as little as 16 minutes. Pick up a bag for $6.49 starting May 11.

8. Heart to Tail Dog Ice Cream

blue box of frozen dog treats with a smiling dog Credit: Aldi

Get your pup in on the fun with these frozen treats arriving at stores on April 22. This ice cream-style dog treat comes in two flavors, original and cheese-bacon, with two of each variety in every $3.49 pack. The tubs are gluten-free and without artificial preservatives, making them a tasty cool-down snack for the furry friend in your life.

9. Park Street Deli Lemon Dill Chicken Salad

container of chicken salad with green label reading lemon dill chicken salad Credit: Aldi

Celebrate the height of spring with this lemon-dill chicken salad from Aldi's Park Street Deli. This chicken salad, also available in a classic version, is made with Greek yogurt and will be in stores for just $4.59 per pack starting May 18. (You'll notice the package touts these salads as "guilt-free," but there's no need to feel any guilt about the food you eat—everything can be a part of a healthy eating pattern in moderation.)

10. Nature's Nectar Sparkling Apple Cider Vinegar Sodas

pink soda can with strawberry and lemon imagery on the label Credit: Aldi

Soda lovers—especially those who enjoy fruity drinks—will want to try out these new apple-cider vinegar-spiked sodas from Nature's Nectar. Available starting May 25, these sparkling drinks come in Strawberry Lemon and Lemon Ginger, and each 12-ounce can contains 35 calories. Snag a few cans to enjoy by the pool at the end of the month.

11. Specially Selected Top Crusted Flounder

box of fish Credit: Aldi