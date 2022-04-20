Learn how to freeze fresh peaches to enjoy them all year long. Plus, learn how to keep peaches from turning brown.

Juicy, sweet and packed with health benefits, fresh peaches are one of the joys of summertime. Although peach season is short (the fruit is at its best from May to September), you can still enjoy the stone fruit in the off-season by turning to the freezer. Learn how to freeze fresh peaches.

How to Freeze Peaches

Before you can freeze peaches, they need to be sliced. Cutting peaches into slices makes them easier to store. Plus, it saves you time in the future because sliced peaches will defrost faster. Learn how to cut a peach.

While you prep the fruit, we also recommend peeling it. Although peach skin is edible, it's not always suitable for every recipe. Peeling peaches before freezing will save you the hassle of trying to remove the skin while it is frozen (an infinitely harder task). Learn how to peel a peach.

1. Combine 4 cups water and 3 tablespoons lemon juice in a large bowl. Dip peach slices into the acidulated water and transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate. Pat dry.

Aa hand dipping aa peach in a metal bowl of water Credit: Ali Redmond

The acidulated water helps prevent the peach slices from browning when they thaw. In place of lemon juice, you could also use white vinegar or citric acid.

2. Arrange the peach slices in a single layer on a nonreactive sheet pan or plastic tray. Freeze until solid, about two to four hours.

A hand placing a peach slice on a baking sheet Credit: Ali Redmond

3. Transfer the frozen peach slices to an airtight, freezer-safe container or bag. Label and date the bag before placing it in the freezer.

Frozen peach slices in a zip lock bag Credit: Ali Redmond