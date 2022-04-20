Learn how to cut a peach for use in smoothies, salads and more.

There's nothing better than biting into a fresh, juicy peach in the summer. And while that's one easy way to enjoy the healthy fruit, there are times when you need to cut a peach, like for use in recipes like Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken or Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl. Learn how to cut a peach in half and into slices with these easy step-by-step photos.

How to Cut a Peach

Before you cut a peach, you may want to peel it. While you can eat peach skin, sometimes the fuzzy skin isn't suitable for the recipe. If desired, learn how to peel a peach before following the instructions below.

1. Using a paring knife, cut down through the stem end (top) of the peach until the blade hits the pit. Hold the knife steady and rotate the peach until a cut has been made around the entire circumference of the fruit. Set the knife aside.

Close up on hands using a knife to cut a peach Credit: Ali Redmond

2. To separate the peach into halves, gently twist the two sides in opposite directions until they separate. To remove the pit, use your fingers, or scoop it out with a spoon.

Close up of hands separating a peach in half Credit: Ali Redmond

3. To cut a peach into slices, place the peach halves, cut-side down, on a cutting board. Slice lengthwise into wedges, adjusting the cut based on the desired thickness.

Close up of hands using a knife cut a peach Credit: Ali Redmond

4. To cut peach slices into a dice, line them up on a cutting board. Make cuts widthwise, adjusting the cut based on the desired size.

Close up on hands cutting a peach Credit: Ali Redmond