Trader Joe's Just Released New Low-Carb Egg Wraps, But Are They Healthy?

From a bounty of dairy-free dips to gluten-free cauliflower gnocchi that sold out for months at our local market, Trader Joe's is a go-to destination for people who follow specific diets. Be it due to a food allergy, intolerance or preference, their tightly-curated aisles are full of exclusive products that accommodate a wide variety of lifestyles.

Some products are Trader Joe's alone, perfected through detail-oriented tasting panels. Others, like TJ's twist on the Sporkful podcast pasta, cascatelli, are "white labeled." This means that an item is very similar to (if not exactly the same as) something sold at other supermarkets and warehouse stores, just with a Trader Joe's-specific label slapped on to fit the brand and possibly keep costs lower.

The latter is true regarding one product that's making waves on Instagram right now. Introducing: Egg Wraps, Trader Joe's riff on Crepini or Egglife products. These trendy part-tortilla, part-crepe wraps are made simply with eggs, egg whites, a gluten-free flour blend and olive oil, so they're completely free of gluten, low in calories and a blank slate for any flavors you desire to dress them up with. (Trader Joe's employees recommend stuffing two with kale, chicken and cheese for a makeshift quesadilla.)

What Are Egg Wraps, Exactly?

"All of these different brands of egg wraps are made of just a few ingredients: eggs, flour and oil," explains Roxana Ehsani, M.S., RD, CSSD, LDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Las Vegas and a national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "The main component, given away by its name, is eggs."

This means the egg wraps offer a surprising amount of protein compared to traditional wraps. Here's the nutrition information for Trader Joe's Egg Wraps per serving (2 wraps):

60 calories

2.5g fat (1g saturated fat)

2g carbohydrates

8g protein

Less than 1g fiber

280mg sodium

90mg cholesterol

Alyssa Miller, RD, a registered dietitian and owner of Nutrition for Littles in Denver, has tried a few of the non-Trader Joe's egg wraps and declares the flavor and texture is OK. "They're usually a little too small to fill effectively. The flavor is decent, nothing to write home about, and mostly just takes on the flavor of however you fill it," she says.

Their neutral flavor can be a benefit, Ehsani adds, since you could fill them with sweet or savory foods. Plus they're easy to prep: "You can eat them right out of the package or heat them up in a skillet or the microwave to make them warm," Ehsani says.

Miller and Ehsani have several ideas for how to put these egg wraps to tasty use as part of a healthy, low-carb diet:

Stuff them with taco fixings

Spread them with Greek yogurt and berries, or nut butter and banana slices, for a crepe-like dessert

Treat one like a sandwich wrap and fill with leftover protein, deli meat or hummus, plus veggies and cheese

Load them up with beans, vegetables and guacamole for a baby burrito

Try them BLT-style with cooked bacon, lettuce or spinach, and sliced tomato

Spoon them full of chicken, tuna or chickpea salad

Assemble a breakfast wrap with scrambled eggs or tofu, diced avocado or shredded cheese, and sautéed vegetables

Are Trader Joe's Egg Wraps Healthy?

The answer? It depends on what you're looking for.

"We need all three macronutrients, so really it's a decision of where you're getting them from. In general, the egg wraps are a healthy option to include in your rotation, but not at the expense of all carbohydrates," Miller says.

If you're comparing these to regular wraps, keep in mind that a flour tortilla might have just as much protein and more dietary fiber, depending on its size, but an egg wrap is lower in calories and carbs, Ehsani adds. A corn tortilla, again, depending on size, will have less protein than an egg wrap, more total carbohydrates and just as much dietary fiber as an egg wrap. (ICYMI, here are 10 amazing health benefits of eating more fiber.)

As a reminder to anyone considering a keto diet, Miller says, "Carbohydrates are an important macronutrient that help us keep up our energy throughout the day. Egg wraps are more of a protein-focused food, and are lower in energy or calories. They can be a great substitute for those with wheat allergy or who are looking to get more protein and to enjoy the flavor and versatility."

Just don't be fooled by the name, Ehsani adds. These are no replacement for actual eggs.

"If you're choosing between the two, I would advise eating a whole egg over these wraps. You will be consuming less sodium and less carbs if you go the egg route," Ehsani says.

The Bottom Line

If you do decide to snag a pack of the egg wraps, remember that they're so low in calories that they should be paired with a carbohydrate like fruit, veggies or whole grains, Miller says.