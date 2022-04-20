Some Zucchini Sold at Walmart Recalled in 18 States Due to Salmonella Risk

If you recently picked up organic zucchini at Walmart, you may want to check the product number on your package. Two-packs of Marketside brand organic zucchini are being recalled in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin for Salmonella risk.

Not all stores in those states may be affected, so check your packaging for the UPC code 6-81131-22105-4, located just under the barcode. The package has a purple "Organic Marketside" logo on the front with "Zucchini" and "wash before use" in the center. Each package contains two zucchini and weighs approximately six ounces or 170 grams. You can see an image of the package in the Food & Drug Administration's (FDA) official announcement.

The recalled zucchini originated from World Variety Produce, Inc., in California. The FDA instigated the recall after a World Variety Produce lot tested positive for Salmonella during a routine check. Unpackaged organic zucchini is not being recalled at this time.

Though no illnesses have been connected to this recall so far, the FDA recommends you destroy and dispose of the zucchini if you have it on hand. Salmonella can cause fever, nausea and vomiting in some folks, while children and immunocompromised people may experience more serious illness and even death.