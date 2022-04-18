Kourtney Kardashian Just Shared Her Chocolate Green Smoothie Recipe—But Is It Healthy?
The Kardashians are back on Hulu and back in our social media feeds—as if they ever left. And since we've been seeing some of Kourtney Kardashian's recipes pop up on TikTok and Instagram, it seemed like a good time to take a peek at one of the busy morning breakfasts Kardashian has been suggesting to her fans—her Chocolate Green Smoothie.
We do love smoothies for busy mornings—they're a big part of our collection of five-minute breakfasts. Kardashian's take on the classic includes some standard ingredients that we love, like bananas and spinach, plus some supplements we're less sure about. Read on for the full breakdown.
Is Kourtney Kardashian's Chocolate Green Smoothie Recipe Healthy?
This smoothie has its fair share of healthy ingredients, including banana, spinach, almond butter and a little anti-inflammatory cinnamon. You'll get a heart-healthy boost from the bananas, which can help lower your blood pressure and heart disease risk, while the spinach can help you recover from exercise and support your skin and eye health.
But this smoothie also has some drawbacks. Folks who are looking to lose weight might love the high protein and fiber content, but there's also a lot of saturated fat from the MCT oil Kardashian uses. Research has tied MCT oil to potential benefits when it comes to weight loss, but it's still a source of saturated fat that could be hard on your heart, especially if you already have cardiovascular issues. (MCT oil is also popular with folks who follow the keto diet, which we aren't fans of.)
This smoothie also contains bee pollen, which research has linked to reducing inflammation and lowering your LDL (or "bad") cholesterol. The other supplement Kardashian suggests is E3Live BrainON, which claims to support your body's inflammation responses and help balance your mood. The frozen supplement is a kind of Aphanizomenon flos-aquae, which is one of those good bacteria that can help your gut. However, it's important to note that most supplements are not regulated, so any claims made or ingredients listed might not be accurate unless there is voluntary third-party testing done.
By our calculations, the nutrition for one of the Chocolate Green Smoothies is as follows:
- 621.73 calories
- 17.16g fat
- 14.91g saturated fat
- 77.22g carbohydrates
- 50.4g sugar
- 11.78g fiber
- 28.71g protein
How Much Does Kourtney Kardashian's Chocolate Green Smoothie Cost?
There's good news and bad news when it comes to the price point on this smoothie: Kardashian calls for some expensive ingredients, but you can leave them out of the recipe if you want. The priciest component is the E3Live BrainON supplement, which makes claims that it supports your focus, clarity and mood (though we can't support the scientific efficacy of these claims). If you want to buy the supplement online, you'll probably have to purchase a pack of six 16-ounce bottles for $175. If you can find it at a local store, you can pick up a bottle for $38, per the E3Live website. Kardashian uses one 0.04-ounce packet in each smoothie, so each 16-ounce bottle will make about 400 smoothies, which comes out to about 10 cents per smoothie if you find a bottle in-store. (But since the bottles only last for about 10 days in the fridge, you might want to look for the packets instead—that way you can give the supplement a test drive, if you want.) If you ask us, you might be better off skipping the supplement and saving your money for more fresh whole food ingredients.
Kardashian also includes a tablespoon of Premium MCT Oil, which is available on Amazon for $25 for a 32-ounce bottle. While it has less of an upfront cost, the oil packs a pricey punch at 40 cents per smoothie. Kardashian also calls for a teaspoon of bee pollen, which you're more likely to find at your grocery or health foods store. If you want to pick some up from Amazon, you can snag a jar of organic bee pollen for $15, which comes out to 27 cents per smoothie. Again, these expensive specialty ingredients can be totally omitted and you'll still have a nutritious smoothie.
The other ingredients in Kardashian's smoothie are a little more accessible, especially for those who regularly blend up smoothies for a snack or meal. You'll need a banana (about 16 cents), a cup of almond milk (about 32 cents), a handful of spinach (about 33 cents), two dates (about 50 cents), some ice, a scoop of chocolate protein powder (about $2 if you use Kardashian's brand of choice), a tablespoon of almond butter (about 25 cents), some cinnamon (about 5 cents) and some cardamom (about 10 cents).
In total, each smoothie comes out to about $4.48, which is probably less than you'd pay for a specialty smoothie at the fancy juice bar, but still a hefty total for one homemade smoothie. You could cut costs by forgetting about some of the supplements Kardashian recommends, and using a less expensive protein powder could help you out. Since you can even add protein to a smoothie using something as inexpensive as lentils, skipping protein powder doesn't mean you have to miss out on the nutrient's benefits.
Bottom Line
In moderation, just about anything can be a part of a healthy diet—but we aren't sold on this smoothie. In its original form, it's pretty expensive and requires a lot of upfront costs, especially if you want to make an investment in some of Kardashian's go-to supplements. Not to mention, supplements can be problematic from a safety perspective and here at EatingWell, we always opt for whole foods first. Instead, we'd recommend something a little kinder on the wallet, like our Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie, which has more than 16 grams of protein and doesn't even require a powder. Others, like our Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie can help you get in that chocolatey flavor you might be craving.