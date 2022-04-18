Kourtney Kardashian Just Shared Her Chocolate Green Smoothie Recipe—But Is It Healthy?

The Kardashians are back on Hulu and back in our social media feeds—as if they ever left. And since we've been seeing some of Kourtney Kardashian's recipes pop up on TikTok and Instagram, it seemed like a good time to take a peek at one of the busy morning breakfasts Kardashian has been suggesting to her fans—her Chocolate Green Smoothie.

We do love smoothies for busy mornings—they're a big part of our collection of five-minute breakfasts. Kardashian's take on the classic includes some standard ingredients that we love, like bananas and spinach, plus some supplements we're less sure about. Read on for the full breakdown.

Is Kourtney Kardashian's Chocolate Green Smoothie Recipe Healthy?

This smoothie has its fair share of healthy ingredients, including banana, spinach, almond butter and a little anti-inflammatory cinnamon. You'll get a heart-healthy boost from the bananas, which can help lower your blood pressure and heart disease risk, while the spinach can help you recover from exercise and support your skin and eye health.

But this smoothie also has some drawbacks. Folks who are looking to lose weight might love the high protein and fiber content, but there's also a lot of saturated fat from the MCT oil Kardashian uses. Research has tied MCT oil to potential benefits when it comes to weight loss, but it's still a source of saturated fat that could be hard on your heart, especially if you already have cardiovascular issues. (MCT oil is also popular with folks who follow the keto diet, which we aren't fans of.)

By our calculations, the nutrition for one of the Chocolate Green Smoothies is as follows:

621.73 calories

17.16g fat

14.91g saturated fat

77.22g carbohydrates

50.4g sugar

11.78g fiber

28.71g protein

How Much Does Kourtney Kardashian's Chocolate Green Smoothie Cost?

There's good news and bad news when it comes to the price point on this smoothie: Kardashian calls for some expensive ingredients, but you can leave them out of the recipe if you want. The priciest component is the E3Live BrainON supplement, which makes claims that it supports your focus, clarity and mood (though we can't support the scientific efficacy of these claims). If you want to buy the supplement online, you'll probably have to purchase a pack of six 16-ounce bottles for $175. If you can find it at a local store, you can pick up a bottle for $38, per the E3Live website. Kardashian uses one 0.04-ounce packet in each smoothie, so each 16-ounce bottle will make about 400 smoothies, which comes out to about 10 cents per smoothie if you find a bottle in-store. (But since the bottles only last for about 10 days in the fridge, you might want to look for the packets instead—that way you can give the supplement a test drive, if you want.) If you ask us, you might be better off skipping the supplement and saving your money for more fresh whole food ingredients.

Kardashian also includes a tablespoon of Premium MCT Oil, which is available on Amazon for $25 for a 32-ounce bottle. While it has less of an upfront cost, the oil packs a pricey punch at 40 cents per smoothie. Kardashian also calls for a teaspoon of bee pollen, which you're more likely to find at your grocery or health foods store. If you want to pick some up from Amazon, you can snag a jar of organic bee pollen for $15, which comes out to 27 cents per smoothie. Again, these expensive specialty ingredients can be totally omitted and you'll still have a nutritious smoothie.

In total, each smoothie comes out to about $4.48, which is probably less than you'd pay for a specialty smoothie at the fancy juice bar, but still a hefty total for one homemade smoothie. You could cut costs by forgetting about some of the supplements Kardashian recommends, and using a less expensive protein powder could help you out. Since you can even add protein to a smoothie using something as inexpensive as lentils, skipping protein powder doesn't mean you have to miss out on the nutrient's benefits.

Bottom Line