These items are on sale through May 8—get them while you can!

The 11 Best Sale Items at Costco This Spring

I absolutely love shopping at Costco. I have been known to go there every week even though it's nearly an hour round-trip from my house. I buy everything there from shirts and pajamas (seriously, I can't tell you how many times I've gotten compliments on Costco clothing purchases!) to cooking oils and berries (always the best prices and quality).

The most recent Warehouse Savings book deals are active through May 8. And there are some great items in there to help make eating healthier easier.

Note: Prices can vary between Costco warehouses and items purchased online. Some deals are in-warehouse only—if the item is linked, that means the sale price is also available online.

1. Vitamix Explorian E320 Blender

$299 (originally $399) in warehouses and online

If you've been wanting to invest in a Vitamix, here's a reason to get one! Perfect for those of you who love to take smoothies on the go, the Vitamix Explorian E320 Blender includes a personal cup adapter and 2 personal cups with lids.

2. Snapware 18-Piece Pyrex Glass Food Storage Set

$5 off in warehouses and online

We've used these Pyrex containers in the EatingWell Test Kitchen for years—and many of the staff use them at home too. This set includes nine containers with lids, all of which are freezer-, dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

3. Kind Nut Bars

$5.40 off in warehouses and online

Bars are great for school snacks, hiking trips and more. But many are surprisingly high in added sugar. The two varieties in this 20-bar box— Salted Caramel & Dark Chocolate Almond and Dark Chocolate Almond & Sea Salt—have a respectable 4 grams of added sugar per bar.

4. RXBar Protein Bars

$5.10 off in warehouses only

These bars are packed with fiber and protein—5 and 12 grams respectively—and 0 grams of added sugar. The variety pack features Peanut Butter Chocolate and Chocolate Sea Salt flavors. This sale is not available online, so you'll need to visit a warehouse to capitalize on this steal.

5. Siete Grain-Free Tortilla Chips

$2 off in warehouses only

Made with cassava flour, coconut flour and chia seeds, these tortilla chips have three times as much fiber as corn-based tortilla chips. This sale is not available online, so you'll need to visit a warehouse to capitalize on this steal.

6. Starbucks French Roast Whole Bean Coffee

$5.50 off in warehouses and online



French roast fans rejoice! Even when it's not on sale, this 2.5-pound bag is a great deal. If you don't have a coffee grinder, remember that Costco has them for you to grind before you leave.

7. LaCroix Sparkling Water

$2.30 off in warehouses and online

Sparkling water fans often have strong brand loyalty, so if you're on Team LaCroix, here's a deal for you! This 24-pack includes lemon, lime and grapefruit flavors.

8. Babybel Mini Snack Cheese

$4.30 off in warehouse and online

We love portion-controlled snacks, and these individually wrapped rounds of creamy, nutty cheese are no exception. Pair with an apple or whole-grain crackers for a satisfying snack.

9. Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter

$3.60 off in warehouses and online

While we do try to prioritize unsaturated over saturated fats for heart-health reasons, we aren't total butter avoiders. Kerrygold butter is already a great deal at Costco—here's a reason to stock up if you're a fan. This sale is not available online, so you'll need to visit a warehouse to capitalize on this steal.

10. Bibigo Chicken & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings

$3.50 off in warehouses only

Dumplings and potstickers are great to have on hand for those nights when you don't feel like cooking but don't want to order takeout either. They're ready in minutes and can be paired with any number of things to make them a meal—think a simple salad, steamed vegetables or crudités. This sale is not available online, so you'll need to visit a warehouse to capitalize on this steal.

11. Miracle-Gro Organic Choice Potting Mix

$2 off in warehouses only