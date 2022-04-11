Here's Why You May See Rising Egg Prices Right Now

If you've noticed that eggs are more expensive at the supermarket, you're not alone—and it's not just the usual grocery inflation you're seeing in other aisles at the store. The USDA has confirmed that an avian flu is spreading among many birds in the United States, infecting both backyard and commercial chickens and turkeys alike.

In particular, commercial layer chickens in Iowa, Maryland, South Dakota and Wisconsin have been affected. The state with the most endangered layer chickens—about 12 million—is Iowa, which produces the most eggs in the country. Backyard chickens in 19 states, from Maine to Nebraska, have also come down with the virus. Millions of poultry birds have died due to the illness so far, NPR reports, either because they succumbed to the flu or were killed to prevent it from spreading further. The commercial flocks likely caught the virus from wild birds, who have also been testing positive for the virus—the wild birds affected include bald eagles, mallards, owls and swans.

Egg prices are already on the rise, according to the USDA Egg Market Report, from a low point of about $1.40 per dozen in March to more than $2.90 on April 11, when the most recent report was released. Inflation coupled with an increase in feed prices due to the war in Ukraine are the two major causes. The shrinking number of the layer chickens in the U.S. hasn't helped, according to animal protein economist Brian Earnest of Cobank. As the outbreak goes on, further depopulation could compound the problem.

Right now, the USDA lists just two flocks of commercial poultry birds affected, but if the flu continues to spread, we could see additional hikes on poultry as well. Supplies are good for now—both the USDA's egg market and broiler market reporting shows that there's more than enough to go around.