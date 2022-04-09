ThePrep: Easy 15-Minute Dinners for Spring

The "April showers" stage of spring is in full effect here in Vermont and we have a few more rainy days on the docket for this week. But on the days where it's supposed to be nice, I know I'm going to want to be outside the second I close my computer for the day. That means dinner needs to be quick, which is where this week of easy 15-minute meals for spring comes in handy. These dinners use healthy store-bought shortcuts in creative ways to add lots of delicious flavor in no time at all.

Your Meal Plan

Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles

The week starts with my new favorite way to make salmon. Every time I make the 15-Minute Salmon & Creamy Orzo with Spinach & Mushrooms, I'm amazed at how something so delicious can be so quick! Plus, it's healthy—it has veggies, a high-fiber whole grain and a heart-healthy protein source. The Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes is another winner this week. I love that it uses a full container of spinach and the pesto adds bright spring flavor.

The week just keeps getting better with recipes like Tuesday's Gluten-Free Teriyaki Chicken with Broccoli and Thursday's Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles, which really packs in the veggies. I buy pre-spiralized zucchini from the grocery store to cut down on prep time, and using quick-cooking shrimp as my protein source keeps this dinner fast and easy. And who doesn't like ending the week with tacos? I'll plan to pick up a rotisserie chicken to use in Friday's 15-minute BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw, which will make for a great start to the weekend!

Big Batch Breakfast

Peanut Butter Breakfast Bars

All you need is 15 minutes to prep these easy, nutty breakfast bars, then the oven does the rest of the work. Then boom! Breakfast is ready for the week. I'll either double the serving or pair with a piece of fruit to round out the meal and make it more filling.

Get the Recipe: Peanut Butter Breakfast Bars

Treat Yourself

Large-Batch Honey Buzz Cocktail

If you're like me and you love the bitter bite from a Negroni or Old Fashioned then you're going to love this Honey Buzz Cocktail.This 4-ingredient gin-and-grapefruit cocktail gets a little kick from a few dashes of bitters, for an easy, tasty happy hour drink. Of course you can always leave out the bitters if that's not your thing.