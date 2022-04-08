Crabmeat Gives Traditional Deviled Eggs a Caribbean Flip

The butterfly-shaped island of Guadeloupe is one of my favorite spots in the Caribbean region. I have always loved its intriguing mixture of French culture filtered through the Caribbean and Africa. For many years I used to journey there annually for the Fête des Cuinsinières in August. I would always stay with my friend, Maryse Pochot, in Pointe-à-Pître, the capital. One obligatory stop on every trip was a wander through the market where I'd pick up logs of fresh cacao, plump packets of vanilla beans tied with string, and an array of spices from the vendors' tables covered with bright madras fabrics. There was always a secondary stop at a nearby café with a water view for a rum drink or two and some nibbles. Then, we'd head back to Maryse's home on a hill overlooking the town. There, she'd head into the kitchen to stow our purchases and call her friends to invite them over for later in the evening. And I'd head to my bedroom to add yet another set of things to my invariably overloaded luggage.