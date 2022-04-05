7 Trader Joe's Finds You'll Want to Add to Everyone's Easter Basket

There's lots to love about Trader Joe's, from their convenient frozen ingredients to their affordable wines. The store's spring lineup of seasonal and limited edition items caught our attention last month, so we tracked down some more of the holiday favorites that have caught the attention of TJ's shoppers on Instagram.

This mix of colorful candies, baked goods and chocolate treats will look right at home among the eggs, bunnies and other festive items in your basket. Add these items to your next Trader Joe's haul.

7 Trader Joe's Easter Basket Stuffers

Spring Gummies

Trader Joe's superfan @traderjoeslist says these pastel candies are similar to TJ's take on Swedish Fish, and they're tasty enough to win over chocolate lovers. Plenty more shoppers chimed in in the comments with ringing endorsements. The gummies come in five shapes—birds, daisies, bumblebees, tulips and butterflies—that will look right at home in a spring basket of treats. Each 14-ounce bag costs $3.49.

Spring Cupcake Mix

This item isn't just a plain ol' cake mix—it's a veritable project. The kit includes white cake mix, green frosting and egg-shaped candies included for decorating. Tuck this into a kid's basket, and they'll suddenly have a dish they can contribute to your Easter dinner spread. Each box makes a dozen cupcakes and costs $4.99.

Springle Jangle

If you spend spring, summer and fall waiting for Trader Joe's signature Jingle Jangle holiday snack mix to return, this equally chocolatey mix is for you. Each 10-ounce bag includes yogurt-covered pretzels, milk and dark chocolate peanut butter cups, butter toffee peanuts, nonpareils with spring-colored sprinkles, candy gems and dark chocolate cookie bark. Pick up a bag for $3.99.

Gourmet Jelly Beans

The colors in these vibrant, naturally-flavored jelly beans come from fruits and veggies, and with 18 flavors to choose from, everyone can find something they'll love. There are classic fruity flavors like strawberry, grape and banana split, plus more persnickety choices like pomegranate and passionfruit. Add a 15-ounce bag to your basket for $3.99.

Lemon Zest Madeleine Cookies

For a more sophisticated basket, toss in a packet of these pretty cookies. Pair it with one of Trader Joe's many teas, like the classic Organic Earl Grey Tea or the spring-y Organic Blood Orange Rooibos Herbal Tea, for a Proustian gift that anyone would love. Each pack of six costs just $2.99.

Oat Chocolate Bars

If you're shopping for a milk chocolate lover who can't actually have milk, this oat milk bar is here to save the day. Commenters raved about the nuttiness that the oats add to this bar, while others were excited to see that the bar is vegan, soy-free and gluten-free. Pick up a pack of three bars for $2.99 on your next TJ's run.

Candy-Coated Chocolate-Covered Almonds