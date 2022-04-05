How Long Does Shrimp Last in the Fridge?

From pink to white and jumbo to tiny, shrimp is a great protein source to have on hand. Not only does it cook quickly, but it can also be paired with a variety of flavor profiles, from lemon-garlic to hot honey and Sriracha. In order to make the most of the crustacean, it needs to be refrigerated properly. Find out how long raw and cooked shrimp can keep in the fridge, and get tips for storing shrimp.

How Long Does Raw Shrimp Last in the Fridge?

Raw shrimp lasts in the fridge for one to two days. Some shrimp packaging may have a "Best-By" or "Use-By" date, which indicates the packagers' estimate of when the product will be of best quality. Shrimp may last beyond that date for two days, but if you're unsure check the texture and smell. If the shrimp is slimy or smells like ammonia, it's best to toss it. Since the crustacean has a short fridge life before it must be cooked, be sure to have a recipe in mind when you buy it (check out these healthy shrimp recipes for inspiration). If you aren't able to cook it within two days, you can freeze raw shrimp, which will extend the timeline of its usability.

To freeze shrimp, place in a single layer on a baking sheet and freeze until solid (this step ensures that the shrimp won't clump together as they freeze). Then, transfer to an airtight, freezer-safe bag. While shrimp can last for up to one year in the freezer, it's best to use it within three months for optimum taste and texture. Be sure to label and date the bag so you know when it was originally frozen.

How Long Does Cooked Shrimp Last in the Fridge?

Cooked shrimp last in the fridge for three to four days. If you need to reheat shrimp, we recommend doing so using the method it was originally cooked with. When reheating, use a lower temperature to avoid overcooking. You can also add a little water, fat or liquid that the shrimp was originally cooked in. Be sure to check the shrimp frequently to see when they are hot as they can overcook quickly, and the result is a rubbery texture.

Alternatively, if the shrimp is being eaten with other leftovers like pasta or rice, you can heat the starch first and then mix in the cold shrimp to remove some of the chill without worrying about blitzing the texture of the shrimp. You could also let the cooked shrimp sit out for 15 minutes or so to come to room temperature.

How to Store Shrimp in the Fridge

Store raw shrimp in its original packaging on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator. In case any of the liquid leaks from the shrimp container, storing the ingredient away from other foods helps minimize the risk of cross-contamination. For cooked shrimp, store in an airtight container in the fridge. To make sure your raw or cooked shrimp stay safe, be sure your fridge is at the proper temperature, 40℉ or below.

