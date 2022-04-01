Skippy Is Voluntarily Recalling Nearly 10,000 Cases of Peanut Butter

The recall is for three different types of Skippy peanut butter, and the affected jars are identifiable by checking "Best if Used By" dates. If you're a Skippy household, you may want to take a moment today to inspect your pantry.

Skippy announced a recall of peanut butter products on March 30 and the FDA published the announcement to their website the same day. The products are being recalled because they "may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment." However, the recall is categorized as Class II, meaning "the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to the FDA.

The three products being recalled are Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein that have been stamped with the following five "Best if Used By" dates: MAY0423, MAY0523, MAY0623, MAY0723 and MAY1023.

The FDA also said the retailers that stock the affected peanut butters have been notified and so far no consumer complaints have been reported.

Skippy Foods, LLC decided to issue the recall "out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on the quality of its products" after their manufacturing facility's internal detection systems identified the concern. Photos of the products and their "Best if Used By" dates were included in the announcement.