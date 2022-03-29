Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Staub Just Launched a Gorgeous New Color—and You Can Get it 50% Off Right Now

If you didn't already love Staub for its affordable sales and glamorous colors, the brand's latest Sur La Table-exclusive color might convince you. Inspired by the color of wild blueberries and available in eight products, Blueberry cookware is now on sale at Sur La Table.

Staub stackable cookware on counter Credit: Staub

You're bound to find something tempting in the new collection, especially since this launch coincides with Sur La Table's Spring Savings sale. The most affordable deal for those itching to get their hands on some new French-made cast-iron cookware is the 10.5-inch Staub Pure Grill, which you can pick up for $120, down from the retail price of $230. If you're looking for the best deal overall, you could invest in a 5.5-quart Staub Tall Cocotte for $200, down from $500. The tall cocotte has racked up plenty of five-star reviews, most of which praise its even-heating surface and pretty finish.

"This is probably the most beautiful (aesthetically and functionally) piece of cookware I own," one reviewer writes. "Even on sale it was a large chunk of money, but the investment was SO worth it. I've tested it for soup, for ragù and even in the oven. All were a success!"

blue grill pan with chicken and lemons on counter Credit: Staub