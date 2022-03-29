Staub Just Launched a Gorgeous New Color—and You Can Get it 50% Off Right Now
If you didn't already love Staub for its affordable sales and glamorous colors, the brand's latest Sur La Table-exclusive color might convince you. Inspired by the color of wild blueberries and available in eight products, Blueberry cookware is now on sale at Sur La Table.
Blueberry joins Marin, Turquoise, French Blue (another Sur La Table exclusive) and Metallic Blue (a Crate & Barrel exclusive and Gwyneth Paltrow favorite) in the ranks of Staub's many blue hues, so you know you'll find a tone that's perfect for the look of your kitchen. The new color is available in Staub's 7-quart round cocotte, 5-quart tall cocotte, 5.5-quart round cocotte, braiser with glass lid, 11-inch traditional skillet, 10.5-inch grill and the brand's newer additions, the daily pan and stackable 4-piece set.
You're bound to find something tempting in the new collection, especially since this launch coincides with Sur La Table's Spring Savings sale. The most affordable deal for those itching to get their hands on some new French-made cast-iron cookware is the 10.5-inch Staub Pure Grill, which you can pick up for $120, down from the retail price of $230. If you're looking for the best deal overall, you could invest in a 5.5-quart Staub Tall Cocotte for $200, down from $500. The tall cocotte has racked up plenty of five-star reviews, most of which praise its even-heating surface and pretty finish.
"This is probably the most beautiful (aesthetically and functionally) piece of cookware I own," one reviewer writes. "Even on sale it was a large chunk of money, but the investment was SO worth it. I've tested it for soup, for ragù and even in the oven. All were a success!"
Staub cast iron is safe to use on the stovetop and in the oven, and it's even pretty enough for tableside presentation—it gained lots of love from our test kitchen editors when they tested out tons of Dutch ovens and cast-iron skillets. Whether you pick up a pot, pan or braiser, you'll want to break in your pan with a delicious recipe like our Creole Skillet Cornbread or Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese.