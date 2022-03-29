6 Best Legume Pastas, According to Our Editors

We tried dozens of noodles to find the best pasta made from legumes, including green lentils and chickpeas. Here are our top picks.

Move over, traditional noodles: versions made with pulses like black beans, peas and chickpeas are taking over. These pastas are full of protein and fiber, making your favorite comfort dish even more satisfying. To help you find the tastiest options, we tried dozens of noodles. Here are the best legume pastas, along with some tips about what to look for when buying a legume pasta.

6 Best Legume Pastas

Related Items Banza Chickpea Pasta Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh Banza Chickpea Pasta 190 cal, 11g protein, 5g fiber Chickpeas lend nutty flavor to this pasta. We love the wide variety of shapes available, including cavatappi and wheels. ZenB Yellow Pea Pasta Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh ZenB Yellow Pea Pasta 200 cal, 12g protein, 7g fiber Made with yellow peas, this pasta has a stronger flavor than some of the others, but lends itself nicely to bold-flavored sauces. Tolerant Organic Kids Green Lentil Safari Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh Tolerant Organic Kids Green Lentil Safari 210 cal, 14g protein, 6g fiber Shaped like animals, including zebras and elephants, this mild green lentil pasta entices kids and adults alike. Explore Cuisine Black Bean Spaghetti Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh Explore Cuisine Black Bean Spaghetti 180 cal, 24g protein, 13g fiber All the options from this brand wowed us with their unique flavors and protein counts. But we especially liked the dark hue of this black bean spaghetti. Barilla Red Lentil Pasta Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh Barilla Red Lentil Pasta 180 cal, 13g protein, 6g fiber This pick had the most subtle flavor of all the red lentil pastas we tasted, making it a perfect pairing even for light sauces, like olive-oil-based ones. Whole Foods Red Lentil Spaghetti Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh Whole Foods Red Lentil Spaghetti 210 cal, 15g protein, 6g fiber This thick and sturdy spaghetti has peppery undertones from the red lentils for a pleasant touch of flavor.

What to Look for When Shopping

Find the Fiber

Some pastas that advertise legumes in their formulas are actually mostly rice or other gluten-free flours, giving them a fiber tally under 4 grams. Look for ones made exclusively with lentil, chickpea, black bean or soybean flour for the biggest benefit. Choose one with at least 5 grams per serving to get you closer to your recommended 25 to 38 grams daily.

Protein Perks

Pulse pastas pack at least 25% more protein than traditional grain-based ones. Lentil, bean and chickpea pastas average 11 to 15 grams of protein per serving, while those made with green and black soybeans have upward of 23 grams. Bean and lentil pastas are a great way to get some extra protein into a meatless meal.

Pump Iron