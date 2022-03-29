6 Best Legume Pastas, According to Our Editors
Move over, traditional noodles: versions made with pulses like black beans, peas and chickpeas are taking over. These pastas are full of protein and fiber, making your favorite comfort dish even more satisfying. To help you find the tastiest options, we tried dozens of noodles. Here are the best legume pastas, along with some tips about what to look for when buying a legume pasta.
Banza Chickpea Pasta
190 cal, 11g protein, 5g fiber
Chickpeas lend nutty flavor to this pasta. We love the wide variety of shapes available, including cavatappi and wheels.
ZenB Yellow Pea Pasta
200 cal, 12g protein, 7g fiber
Made with yellow peas, this pasta has a stronger flavor than some of the others, but lends itself nicely to bold-flavored sauces.
Tolerant Organic Kids Green Lentil Safari
210 cal, 14g protein, 6g fiber
Shaped like animals, including zebras and elephants, this mild green lentil pasta entices kids and adults alike.
Explore Cuisine Black Bean Spaghetti
180 cal, 24g protein, 13g fiber
All the options from this brand wowed us with their unique flavors and protein counts. But we especially liked the dark hue of this black bean spaghetti.
Barilla Red Lentil Pasta
180 cal, 13g protein, 6g fiber
This pick had the most subtle flavor of all the red lentil pastas we tasted, making it a perfect pairing even for light sauces, like olive-oil-based ones.
What to Look for When Shopping
Find the Fiber
Some pastas that advertise legumes in their formulas are actually mostly rice or other gluten-free flours, giving them a fiber tally under 4 grams. Look for ones made exclusively with lentil, chickpea, black bean or soybean flour for the biggest benefit. Choose one with at least 5 grams per serving to get you closer to your recommended 25 to 38 grams daily.
Protein Perks
Pulse pastas pack at least 25% more protein than traditional grain-based ones. Lentil, bean and chickpea pastas average 11 to 15 grams of protein per serving, while those made with green and black soybeans have upward of 23 grams. Bean and lentil pastas are a great way to get some extra protein into a meatless meal.
Pump Iron
Legumes are loaded with iron, which is essential for keeping you energized. One serving of these pastas meets 10 to 20% of the Daily Value—an added bonus, especially for vegetarians (most traditional pastas only get you 10% DV).
This article originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine, April 2022.