5 Packaged Snacks That Are Tasty and Sustainable
The next time you're craving a snack, try one of these munchies that are good for you and the planet. These snack companies keep sustainability in mind with their missions, from composting to fighting food waste and more. Check out these five nibbles that satisfy stomach grumbles while keeping the Earth in mind.
Related Items
Sun & Swell Organic Dried Mango
140 cal, 0g added sugar, 1g protein, 3g fiber, 5mg sodium
This dried mango forgoes the sugar some other brands add. Better yet, they come in a compostable bag. No compost pile? Send it back to Sun & Swell and they'll do it for you.
Try it: Sun & Swell Organic Dried Mango
Quinn Plant-Based Cheezy Style Filled Pretzel Nuggets
140 cal, 0g added sugar, 2g protein, 1g fiber, 350mg sodium
These pretzel bites feature sorghum, a gluten-free whole grain that has earned praise as a sustainable crop. It has dense roots that help sequester carbon from the air and is drought-tolerant, meaning it needs less water to grow.
Try it: Quinn Plant-Based Cheezy Style Filled Pretzel Nuggets
Spudsy Sweet Potato Fries Vegan Ranch
140 cal, 0g added sugar, 1g protein, 1g fiber, 290mg sodium
Spudsy is reducing food waste by making these crunchy sweet potato fries exclusively from "imperfect" veggies that would otherwise have been tossed. We love the tangy ranch-dusted ones for bold flavor in every bite.
Rind Kiwi Chips
100 cal, 0g added sugar, 2g protein, 3g fiber, 0mg sodium
By keeping the fruit skins on all their products, Rind fights food waste (saving 120,000+ pounds of potential food waste in 2020). Keeping the peels also boosts nutritional benefits—in this case, it increases the fiber in these tangy chips by 50%.
Try it: Rind Kiwi Chips
Ocean's Halo Trayless Sea Salt Seaweed Snack
20 cal, 0g added sugar, 1g protein, 1g fiber, 60mg sodium
These crispy seaweed sheets recently lost their plastic tray—a change estimated to keep at least 15 million pieces of plastic waste out of oceans and landfills annually. Plus, this snack gives you an iron and omega-3 boost.
This article originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine, April 2022.