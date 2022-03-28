10 Healthy Aldi Finds Coming to Stores in April

Aldi always has something exciting on the shelves, whether it's a wild new seltzer flavor or some healthy snacks. You're always sure to find something you've never seen before at Aldi, including some of their rotating monthly finds that range from fancy new cheeses to holiday-ready dinner ingredients.

In April, you can expect to see lots of Easter goodies on the Aldi shelves, plus some staples and snacks we can't wait to taste test. We took a look at the latest roundup and found some of the healthy products we can't wait to try. Get out your grocery list and get ready for an affordable and flavorful run to the store.

10 Aldi Finds to Shop in April

Simply Nature Organic Broth

box of chicken poblano broth Credit: Aldi

The next time you make a spicy soup, you may want to pick up one of Aldi's new broths for some extra kick. The store will begin carrying chicken-poblano and beef-jalapeno broths on March 30, with each 32-ounce carton priced at $1.99. Try using the chicken broth in our Stuffed Pepper Soup or the beef broth in our Taco Soup for amped-up flavor in every bite. You'll just want to be aware of the sodium content in these items. While we typically call for low-sodium broth in our recipes, each cup of these broths contains 500 milligrams of sodium, or 22% of your suggested daily value.

Specially Selected Tall Salt Grinders

chili salt grinder Credit: Aldi

If you want something a little more colorful (or flavorful) sitting next to your pepper grinder, this mix of fun salt grinders has something for you. While each of the varieties will cost you $3.49, the best buy is a 6-ounce bottle of violet sea salt that would bring a pop of color to a salt-topped sweet like our Olive Oil Chocolate Chunk Blondies. For added flavor, you could try the 3-ounce bottle of smoked chili salt or the 4-ounce thyme-lemon salt grinder. Any of these would bring something fun to your spice cabinet. Pick one up beginning March 30.

PurAqua Coffee-Flavored Sparkling Water

box of coffee-flavored sparkling water Credit: Aldi

If you start every day with a cup of coffee and a seltzer, this mashup might be just what you're looking for in a morning drink or afternoon pick-me-up. These sugar-free fizzy drinks will include flavors like coffee, coffee with vanilla and coffee with caramel. Each $2.99 pack includes four 11-ounce cans. You can pick up a pack starting March 30.

Reggano Easter-Shaped Pasta

bag of multicolored pasta Credit: Aldi

If you haven't nailed down your Easter menu yet, a dish of themed pasta is always a good last minute option. Each 18-ounce bag is full of green, yellow and red carrots, eggs, bunnies and bells for a mix of fun and festive shapes. You could even swap in these noodles in our Alphabet Soup recipe for an easy dinner the whole family will enjoy. Pick up a bag for $1.99 beginning April 7.

Specially Selected Hummus Crisps

bag of hummus crisps Credit: Aldi

These baked chickpea crisps come in an herbaceous feta-garlic flavor and a spicy sweet chili variety, so you may want to get your hands on a bag of each. The bags contain four servings of crisps, each of which has just 110 calories. Try a 4-ounce bag for $1.99 beginning April 7.

Season's Choice Colorful Frozen Veggies

bag of multicolored cauliflower Credit: Aldi

These colorful frozen carrots and cauliflower are a simple side that will add a little extra festivity to your Easter spread. Purple, orange, green and white cauliflower make up the rainbow in one bag, while the other contains orange, yellow, purple and white carrots. Serve them steamed, like in this lemon-dill cauliflower recipe, or roasted, as in our Maple-Roasted Carrots. Each bag costs $1.99 and is available starting April 7.

Butterflied Lamb Leg

package of leg of lamb Credit: Aldi

Your cauliflower and carrots will pair beautifully with a classic Easter lamb leg. At $7.99 per pound, you can use this cut of meat to make show-stopping dishes like our Kale, Feta & Olive Stuffed Leg of Lamb or Leg of Lamb with Blood Orange, Garlic & Ras el Hanout for a flavorful, tender dinner that has plenty of holiday pizzazz. Lamb will be available beginning April 13.

Chobani Vanilla Oat Yogurt

tub of Chobani oat yogurt Credit: Aldi

Making a dairy-free smoothie, baked oatmeal or parfait just got a lot easier. Starting April 13, you can pick up 32-ounce tubs of Chobani's oat-milk based vanilla yogurt at Aldi for $5.49. This milk-free yogurt alternative is an easy swap when it comes to veganizing recipes like our Granola & Yogurt Breakfast Popsicles or Vanilla, Cinnamon & White Wine Poached Pears with Yogurt.

Whole & Simple Shrimp & Grains Meals

microwaveable shrimp and quinoa bowl Credit: Aldi

Pop one of these healthy meals in the microwave for a quick lunch or dinner on busy days. These meals, which cost $4.49 and are available beginning April 13, pair shrimp with whole grains, like quinoa and farro, and include at least 13 grams of protein. Whether you prefer a cucumber-red pepper flavor combo or fresh asparagus and red onion, each meal is a simple way to stay satisfied during the day.

Park Street Deli Shredded Rotisserie Chicken ($5.99)

Package of shredded rotisserie chicken Credit: Aldi