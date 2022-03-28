Rosario Dawson on Her Must-Have Kitchen Gadget, Least Favorite Food Trend and More

Plus, learn about Dawson’s work with Tom’s of Maine to get kids back to nature.

Rosario Dawson is a busy actress, producer and environmental activist. Recently, EatingWell chatted with Dawson who divulged her latest—and longstanding—food and beverage obsessions. Read on to find out her least favorite food trend and more. Plus, learn about Dawson's work with Tom's of Maine to give kids access to nature-based programs.

EatingWell: What food says home to you?

Rosario Dawson: "My mom's cooking. She is an amazing cook and makes everything from pizza to arroz con pollo to lasagnas of all kinds. She used to put sazon and adobo on everything so it would all taste Puerto Rican. But over the years, she's expanded that palate and it's pretty spectacular."

EW: What's a kitchen gadget that you can't live without?

RD: "Traveling to Europe, I discovered those plug-in teakettles (they had them for years before I saw them in the American market). That is my favorite thing—it keeps me hydrated all day. I love tea and broths and warm water in general. My favorite is fresh turmeric ginger tea. I grate the turmeric and ginger and store them together in a jar. Then I'll scoop that out and put it into a tea bag."

EW: What do the words "eating well" mean to you?

RD: "I think eating well means working with your body and what it needs—what could be healing and energizing for it. Sometimes that means having that thing that maybe isn't 'the healthiest', but will make you feel good in that moment. And enjoy it! Enjoyment is, for me, an important part of eating well."

EW: Beer, wine or cocktail?

RD: "All! Yes!"

EW: What is always in your fridge?

RD: "These days? A plant-based Parmesan called Nooch It! It's delicious."

EW: What's one food trend you can't understand the hype for?

RD: "Wheatgrass. [Makes gagging sounds.]"

EW: Finish this sentence: To me, cooking is …

RD: "Love."

EW: [The EatingWell April 2022 issue] is all about sustainability. What environmental issue speaks to you?

RD: "Climate change. We need to look at our agriculture, how we eat, what we prioritize, what our government is subsidizing. Are we skipping meat for at least a couple of meals? Are we planting enough trees? Are we engaged in getting out into the great outdoors, being as good of a steward of the Earth as it is to us?"

EW: You're working with Tom's of Main to give kids from underserved communities equitable access to nature-based programs like summer camps. What drew you to this project?