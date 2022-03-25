Le Creuset Just Released a New Stunning Color For Spring

Le Creuset launched a brand-new color today, and it has us inspired to finally take that Italian vacation we've been dreaming of for the last two years. The brand's new Olive collection was inspired by European olive groves and was designed to be a stovetop workhorse that also happens to look beautiful on your table.

There's truly something for every type of home cook in the Olive collection, whether you love to meal prep a big-batch soup for the week, host your neighbors for a seafood boil or simply want to look at something beautiful (and functional) while you wait for your tea water to boil. With prices starting at $80, a piece from the collection can make for a perfect gift or kitchen addition for a variety of budgets.