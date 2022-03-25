Le Creuset Just Released a New Stunning Color For Spring
Le Creuset launched a brand-new color today, and it has us inspired to finally take that Italian vacation we've been dreaming of for the last two years. The brand's new Olive collection was inspired by European olive groves and was designed to be a stovetop workhorse that also happens to look beautiful on your table.
Le Creuset's Olive collection is available now exclusively at Williams Sonoma, as well as through the brand's website. It's already proving to be a bestseller for Williams Sonoma on day one. Le Creuset Olive will also become a permanent part of the brand's collection of beautiful colorways. You can find the new Olive color across a variety of beloved Le Creuset products in stores and online: the Signature Braiser, the Signature French Oven, the Signature Dutch Oven, the Demi Tea Kettle, the Enameled Stockpot, Shallow Fry Pan, Mini Round Cocotte and the Soup Pot, plus several popular bakeware items. We also love the brass-colored knobs that go along with this design!
There's truly something for every type of home cook in the Olive collection, whether you love to meal prep a big-batch soup for the week, host your neighbors for a seafood boil or simply want to look at something beautiful (and functional) while you wait for your tea water to boil. With prices starting at $80, a piece from the collection can make for a perfect gift or kitchen addition for a variety of budgets.
These new pieces have us craving a Mediterranean-inspired dinner menu, including hearty bowls of veggie-packed minestrone to get through the last days of cold temperatures this spring. Make sure to stock up on some of Williams Sonoma's authentic Italian EVOO and Sicilian dinnerware while you're shopping to really make it feel like you're on a Mediterranean vacation in your kitchen. Plus, Le Creuset's products have been considered some of the best in the industry for nearly a century, and all of the products under the Olive color have a limited lifetime warranty that will make them into instant heirlooms your family will cherish for years to come.