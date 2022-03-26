ThePrep: 400-Calorie Dinners for Spring

This tasty dinners feature fresh spring ingredients and clock in right around 400 calories to help you feel your best all week long.

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

Spring is here! Well, the rainy part of spring is here. But nonetheless, it's here! And with it, are new cravings for light and fresh recipes that feel like spring. This week of healthy dinners delivers and features lots of lemon, herbs, greens and other bright flavors. Plus they clock in right around 400 calories per serving to help you feel your best all week long.

Your Meal Plan

charred shrimp

Lemon is on my mind come springtime, which is why you'll see plenty of citrus-spiked dinners in this week's menu, like Monday's Grilled Lemon-Pepper Salmon in Foil and Thursday's Lemon Chicken Pasta. Tuesday's simple Pea Soup is another winner I love making this time of year. This light dinner gets paired with a simple salad topped with my favorite dressing as of late—the Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette. Whenever I have this vinaigrette in my fridge, I'm way more likely to serve myself a salad for lunch or dinner. It's just so good!

On Friday night, I venture out to my grill again to make the Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki. This will be the first time of many I make this recipe in the coming months. It's always a crowd pleaser!

Sunday: One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake with 1 slice whole-wheat baguette (422 calories)

Tuesday: Pea Soup with mixed greens topped with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette (425 calories)

Thursday: Lemon Chicken Pasta with 1 slice whole-wheat baguette (420 calories)

Big-Batch Breakfast

Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes

This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. It'll be especially great for this coming week, as I'm trying to walk more in the mornings before work, and having breakfast already made means I won't have to rush.

Get the Recipe: Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes

Treat Yourself

red colored drink in a glass with blood orange slice garnish

I picked up a bunch of gorgeous blood oranges from the store this week and will be enjoying them with breakfast, as snacks and—maybe the best way to enjoy them—as margaritas. While this Blood Orange Margarita looks fancy, it's really easy to make. The recipe serves six, but feel free to adjust up or down.