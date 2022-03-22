Fresh-Cut Fruit Sold in New York and Surrounding States Is Being Recalled for Listeria Risk

You may want to check packaging on your cut melon, pineapple, fruit salad or veggie platter.

If you recently picked up a precut pack of fresh fruit or vegetables at Wegmans, Lexington Co-op or Tops Friendly Market, you'll want to double check the product code or best by date on your package.

Fruit Fresh Up is voluntarily recalling items processed at its production facility in Depew, New York, due to the possibility of listeria contamination. All of the products are packaged in clear plastic containers and have a "best if used by" date between March 5 and March 23, 2022. Dips, with best by dates between March 15 and March 31, 2022, are also being recalled.

The recall includes cut watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple spears, fruit and vegetable platters, fruit salad and ready-to-eat raspberry dip. The items were sold in New York and surrounding states, though the other states remain unidentified in the FDA release.

While retailers have been advised to remove those products from shelves, it's worth checking your recent purchases to see if any of your usual grocery products are in the recall. You can find the UPC codes and a photo of the packaging in the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announcement. If you have one of the concerned products in your fridge, the FDA strongly recommends that you discard it immediately.

Listeria, or listeria monocytogenes, is an organism that can cause serious infections in folks with suppressed immune systems and in young children. Mild symptoms may include fever, headache, stiffness and nausea. Listeria can also cause miscarriages among pregnant people. There are no reported illnesses associated with this recall.