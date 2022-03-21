Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ina Garten Just Revealed the Name of Her New Cookbook, and We Can't Wait to Preorder

Barefoot Contessa fans, put your hands together: Ina Garten has finally announced the name of her upcoming cookbook, and it promises to be a keeper. The Food Network star shared the cover of her new book, Go-To Dinners, on Instagram, where everyone from Nancy Meyers to superfan Trent Phiefer chimed in with congratulations and excitement.

While the cover features Garten rocking a signature scarf and drinking a glass of Chablis alongside a beautiful roast chicken, we imagine most of these recipes won't be quite as glamorous as that golden chicken with veggies. In her caption, Garten explained that her latest collection of recipes will be simple, weeknight-friendly meals worth repeating. (Sounds like it would pair well with Ree Drummond's new book of "super easy" meals.)

"Cooking during the pandemic got pretty crazy, even for me, so I devised all kinds of ways to get dinner on the table with the least amount of stress," Garten shared. "My new book Go-To Dinners is a collection of easy, make-ahead, prep-ahead, freeze-ahead and simply assembled recipes that you'll want to make over and over again."

The cookbook will also capitalize on Garten's trademark distaste for standard leftovers. She told PEOPLE that the collection will include "two-fers," or dinners that can transform into a different meal the next night. PEOPLE reports that the book will also include a couple of recipes you can test-drive on Garten's website right now, like Garten's seven-ingredient Overnight Mac & Cheese and Tuscan White Bean Soup.

For those with a sweet tooth, PEOPLE promises that the book will include simple weeknight desserts, including a pecan pie and a cupcake adaptation of Garten's classic Beatty's Chocolate Cake—that's another recipe you can try out whenever you like.

You can preorder the book now on Amazon—$15 for the Kindle version or $35 for a hardcover copy. But if you need an extra dose of Ina before the book is released on October 25, you could tune into her new show on Food Network, Be My Guest, where Garten will cook and chat with celebrity pals like Willie Geist and Julianna Margulies. The show premieres on Friday at 12 p.m. ET.