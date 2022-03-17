The 6 Best Salsas You Can Buy at the Grocery Store

Best Overall: Green Mountain Gringo

Green Mountain Gringo was a favorite at every spice level with our testers. The salsas stood out in mild, medium and hot varieties, with each salsa having its own unique and delicious flavor. The mild salsa, which features tomatillos and pasilla peppers, was praised for its balanced acidity. Our testers were also a fan of the salsa's consistency, especially when compared to others in the category, which were too liquidy.

The medium salsa is also made with pasilla peppers and gets its subtle heat from jalapeños. Our testers noted that despite it being a jarred, shelf-stable product, Green Mountain Gringo's medium salsa tasted fresh. Plus, the texture of the salsa had good chunks of peppers, tomato and onion.

Finally, the hot salsa from Green Mountain Gringo relies on jalapeño and serrano peppers to achieve heat and spice. Our testers loved the spiciness and thought the heat built nicely, rather than overpowering the palate upon first bite. Whether it's mild, medium or hot, you can't go wrong with any of Green Mountain Gringo's options, making it our clear winner.

Nutrition info for Green Mountain Gringo Mild Salsa, per 2-Tbsp. serving

10 calories, 0 g total fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 85 mg sodium, 2 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar (0 g added sugars), 0 g protein

Nutrition info for Green Mountain Gringo Medium Salsa, per 2-Tbsp. serving

10 calories, 0 g total fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 80 mg sodium, 2 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar (0 g added sugars), 0 g protein

Nutrition info for Green Mountain Gringo Hot Salsa, per 2-Tbsp. serving

10 calories, 0 grams total fat, 0mg cholesterol, 75mg sodium, 2 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar (0 g added sugars), 0 g protein