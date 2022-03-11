5 Dairy-Free Ways to Make a Creamy Soup, According to a Dietitian

Here at EatingWell, we love our soups, especially when the weather is less than ideal. One of the reasons we love them is because they can come in many shapes, forms and flavors, but they always seem to feel like a hug in a bowl. And sometimes, you want that cozy bowl to be creamy and luscious—even if you don't eat dairy. Not to worry! There are several plant-based ingredients that can give your soup smooth richness, no dairy necessary. Here are some of our favorite dairy-free ways to make a creamy soup.

Pictured Recipe: Vegan Potato Soup

1. Nuts

Vegan Cream of Mushroom Soup

One way to add body to your soup is with the addition of nuts. Our Vegan Cream of Mushroom Soup pictured above gets a luxurious texture from the addition of chopped walnuts. They are blended with water and until completely smooth, and added to the soup as the vegetables cook. In our Vegan Pumpkin Soup, cashews are added directly into the soup at the end and blended in. To help soften nuts, you can soak them in water prior to cooking. Nuts also add a boost of healthy fats, protein and fiber to soups. The nutty flavor brings complexity and layers to a plant-based soup.

2. Lentils and legumes

egyptian-lenti-soup

Lentils are a favorite ingredient amongst our staff. They're super healthy and packed with protein, fiber, iron, folate and potassium–all nutrients that are challenging for plant-based eaters to consume sufficient amounts of. Plus, they're affordable and pantry-friendly, so it's easy to always have some on-hand. Whether your eating pattern is dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free or soy-free, chances are you can still enjoy lentils. Recipes like our Egyptian Lentil Soup blend lentils with vegetables, broth and spices for a satisfying and cozy creamy soup.

3. Peanut butter or tahini

Sweet Potato-Peanut Bisque

Similarly to nuts, nut butters and spreads like peanut butter and tahini can give soups a creamy boost while keeping them plant-based. These spreads add a nutty flavor that can elevate ingredients like sweet potatoes and other vegetables–our Sweet Potato Peanut Bisque is proof. This recipe blends peanut butter with cooked sweet potato to make a flavorful, creamy sauce to add back into the soup. Nut butters and spreads add a bit of healthy fat and protein, too.

4. Pureed vegetables

vegan cauliflower soup

One of the simplest ways to give your soup a creamy texture is to puree the vegetables that are in it. That said, certain vegetables lend themselves to this better than others. Vegetables like cauliflower and potatoes can be blended smoothly to achieve a creamy, almost buttery texture. Not to mention, they add fiber and nutrients to your dish. Recipes like our Vegan Potato Soup or our Roasted Vegan Cauliflower Soup with Parsley-Chive Swirl make it easy to up your vegetable intake without sacrificing flavor.

5. Coconut milk

Vegan Butternut Squash Soup