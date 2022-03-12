ThePrep: Cozy Dinners for Spring

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

I feel like winter is finally loosening its grip. We've had a few warm days these past weeks and I'm getting excited for the change in season. That being said, we are also expecting a foot of snow in Vermont this weekend—so we're not in the clear just yet! With that, I'm touching on both coziness and fresh spring flavors in this week of dinners.

Lemon Chicken Piccata Credit: Eva Kolenko

This week of dinners highlights fresh flavors so many of us love from spring—think pesto, peas and asparagus—with the comfort we crave in chilly weather, like pasta and soup. Take Monday's Hearty Minestrone, which packs in the veggies, including spinach, zucchini and leeks, for a cozy, satisfying dinner. And the Shrimp Risotto with Asparagus on Tuesday and the Pasta with Creamy Mushroom-Pea Sauce on Thursday are both creamy yet healthy dinners that will definitely hit the spot.

Lemon is also a flavor I love this time of year and both Sunday's Lemon Chicken Piccata and Wednesday's Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach deliver a tasty dose of fresh lemon. To cap off this week of delicious dinners, we have the Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki, which is a favorite any time of the year. Maybe the snow will melt enough that I can get to my grill, or maybe I'll just keep things easy and use my grill pan inside. Enjoy!

Monday: Hearty Minestrone with whole-wheat baguette slices

Wednesday: Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach with brown rice

Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets with grapes

I've been in a savory breakfast mood lately, so rather than my normal yogurt with fruit and granola, I'm making these Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets. An added bonus is that making them ahead of time means all they need is a quick reheat before they're ready to eat! I like topping them with a little hot sauce and some fresh herbs like cilantro or basil.

Get the Recipe: Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets

Fresh Strawberry Margarita Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Margaritas always remind me of warmer weather, and this Fresh Strawberry Margarita is what I'll be making this weekend—even though it's supposed to snow on Saturday and be sunny and warm on Sunday. I'll take what I can get!