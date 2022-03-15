The 12 Best New Spring Products at Trader Joe's

Spring has almost sprung, which means a host of new and returning products are arriving at Trader Joe's as we speak. We browsed our local TJ's and asked crew members about the most exciting products rolling into stores. From dreamy, festive florals that will help welcome spring's arrival to delicious new snacks that are sure to become lunchbox and office staples, here are 12 of Trader Joe's latest product arrivals to start shopping now so you can get cooking, snacking and planting in no time.

Just remember, with supply chain issues and varying arrival times depending on the state, all of these products may not be in your local store right now. You can always check with one of the friendly, knowledgeable crew members to find out when these products may show up on your local grocery shelves if they haven't already. Happy hunting!

The 12 Best Spring Trader Joe's Products

1. Bulb Gardens

There are few better times for horticulture enthusiasts to shop at Trader Joe's than springtime. Our local store was bursting with gorgeous florals and fragrant greenery, but one of the most exciting (and festive) items we found were these beautiful bulb gardens. These are just the things to help us welcome spring to our homes, and they also make thoughtful gifts this time of year. You can find them for $8.99 each.

2. Jasper Hill Vault No. 5 Cave Aged Cheese

If you've never tried Jasper Hill's award-winning Vermont cheeses, run, don't walk to your nearest Trader Joe's! This beloved cheese brand has a new offering at TJ's that sounds absolutely delicious. Inspired by Swiss and Italian mountain cheeses, this product is cave aged for a year and has a melt-in-your-mouth, buttery feel when served at room temperature. Just be warned: This cheese is a limited-edition item that's only available at Trader Joe's this month, so stock up while you can. Jasper Hill Vault No. 5 Cave Aged Cheese can be found for $10.99 a pound.

3. Seltzer Water Flavored with Blood Orange and Orange Juice

If you love Trader Joe's private label seltzer offerings as much as we do, then you'll be excited about this one. Blood orange-flavored products are everywhere at TJ's right now, and this new bubbly water option is a perfectly sweet-tart cocktail mixer or lunch accompaniment. You can snag a box of four, 12-ounce cans for $3.29.

4. Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Pretzel Nuggets

Meet your new favorite salty-sweet treat: Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Pretzel Nuggets. This just may be the snack that finally dethrones Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Pretzels from dominating the category in the Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards next year. They are a perfect lunchbox dessert, nighttime snack to satiate a sweet tooth and treat to have in your office stash drawer for when you need an afternoon pick-me-up. Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Pretzel Nuggets are sold for $3.49 for an 8-ounce pouch.

5. Buffalo Style Seasoned Almonds

The other snack we are most excited about this spring is Trader Joe's new Buffalo Style Seasoned Almonds. Yep, that's right, you get all the flavor of buffalo sauce sprinkled on top of heart-healthy almonds. Not only does this make for an excellent snack, but we could also see these almonds as a delicious, crunchy salad topping or coating for chicken. They would also be a fun base for a vegetarian snack board with veggies and ranch. You can find an 8-ounce bag for $3.99 now.

6. Mini Potted Roses

Okay, we couldn't have a list of Trader Joe's best spring products without featuring multiple picks from the floral section. The brand's Mini Potted Roses are absolutely adorable and come in a range of colors. Plus, they are planted in adorable pots for a simple yet sophisticated gift. We also love them for brightening up the office desks (just make sure you have a sunny window nearby). You can find Trader Joe's Mini Potted Roses for $4.99 each.

7. Oat Chocolate Bars

Trader Joe's has just the thing to brighten up your Easter basket—especially for kiddos who are allergic to dairy or soy. The brand just released oat-based chocolate bars that adults will love too. Whether you're vegan or just love oat milk, these are a great treat to stock up on for a post-dinner treat. These chocolate bars are offered in boxes of three, 0.88-ounce bars

8. Pure Bred Cabernet Sauvignon

We love browsing Trader Joe's wine section to find our new favorite bottle at an amazing price, and this is next up on our list. We can't wait to try the new-to-TJ's Pure Bred Cabernet Sauvignon, which is a California cab made with grapes from Mendocino County—one of the state's burgeoning wine regions. You can find a bottle for just $7.99 in stores today.

9. Mini Banana Bread Biscotti

Whether you prefer coffee or tea, TJ's new Mini Banana Bread Biscotti would be a fun pairing with your favorite cuppa. Made with banana puree, dehydrated banana bits and walnut pieces, this bite-size treat offers a nice balance of fruity sweetness with a nutty crunch. These are a limited-edition product, so make sure to get them while you can. Trader Joe's Mini Banana Bread Biscotti is sold for $4.49 per 8-ounce container.

10. Cucumber Avocado Smoothie

Is it just us, or do you also start craving smoothies again as soon as the temperature starts to warm up? Enter Trader Joe's new Cucumber Avocado Smoothie. It's a refreshing, tropical-style blend of cucumber and avocado, of course, plus, mango, acerola cherries, ginger, lime, and spinach. This nutrient-dense beverage is an excellent snack for post-workout recovery and can be a great way to kick off the morning with some electrolytes, fiber, and healthy fats. You can find 12-ounce bottles in the juice section for $3.49.

11. Blood Orange Cake Mix with Icing

Like we said, blood orange is everywhere at TJ's. The beloved Blood Orange Cake Mix with Icing is back for the season, and we think it would make a beautiful and festive Easter dessert this year. This vibrant, caky loaf is a favorite pick among the crew at my local TJ's and is great to have on hand for any last-minute baking ventures this season. It's also another fun seasonal pairing for afternoon tea. You can find a box for $3.69.

12. Carvery Trio Dog Treats