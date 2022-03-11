Trader Joe's Chicken Salad Recalled in 5 States for Potentially Containing Hard Plastic

The dressing used in the chicken salad may contain plastic and the alert is directed at consumers in five western states.

If you shop at Trader Joe's and live in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico or Utah, listen up. On March 10, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for a ready-to-eat chicken salad product shipped for sale in stores in those states.

The product is "Trader Joe's CRUNCHY SLAW with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing." The 12-ounce, plastic-tray package contains a recalled Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated salad dressing. The dressing may contain hard plastic and should not be consumed. The "use by" dates on the labels of effected products are March 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2022. The USDA mark of inspection on the packages have the bear establishment number "P-6247."

So far, no reports of adverse reactions have been confirmed. If you have this product in your refrigerator, throw it out or return it to the Trader Joe's where you purchased it. And if you have ingested the product or have any health concerns, FSIS says to contact your health care provider.