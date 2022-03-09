Aldi is once again putting its own spin on walking down the aisle.

Yet Another Couple Had Their Engagement Photos Taken at Aldi

Now a third couple is joining their ranks: Shannon Niere and Dan Kuntz added an Aldi photoshoot to their engagement celebration in Missouri. The pair are "die-hard Aldi fans who've bonded over their passion for Aldi products, unbeatable prices and weekly ads," according to an email from Aldi's PR team.

a man in a red sweater poses with a woman in a white coat in front of an Aldi store Credit: Victoria Segovia

The happy couple is getting married this month in St. Louis, according to their Zola wedding site. To celebrate, Aldi footed the bill for a local photographer to take pictures of the couple doing lots of normal grocery shopping activities, like speeding down the produce aisle in a grocery cart, stacking ice cream pints on each other's heads and smooching in front of the bagged salad kits.

a man in a red sweater pushes a girl in a grocery cart down a produce aisle a man in a red sweater kisses the cheek of a woman in a white sweater in front of the salad display at Aldi

Left: Credit: Victoria Segovia Right: Credit: Victoria Segovia

Photographer Victoria Segovia captured the couple's sweet moments at a local Aldi store. While their wedding website says that Niere and Kuntz plan to get married in a church with lots of beautiful stained glass, we can't help but wish they'd made this Aldi store their wedding venue. Then they'd already have the rice on hand and everything!

a man in a red sweater kisses the cheek of a woman in a white sweater in front of the salad display at Aldi Credit: Victoria Segovia