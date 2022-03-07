Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

🎶 "If you like piña coladas / And gettin' caught in the rain," then chances are, you'll love having these waterproof kicks in your closet.

Skip the galoshes and suit up for the rainy season with these versatile, practical and chic sneaks and boots. We tapped Marco Ucciferri, DPM, FACFAS, a foot and ankle surgeon for Summit Health in Martinsville, New Jersey to learn more about what to look for in the best waterproof shoes for spring. We also snagged which brands he recommends most to clients, friends and family.

"Whether running, hiking or walking the dog, our feet go through so much. It's better to treat them with great care now than to regret it later," Dr. Ucciferri says, referring to the blisters and sore feet you might get from wearing wet shoes, not to mention the bone and joint issues that can arise when you don't invest in a high-quality pair or replace them often enough. (BTW, that means every 300 to 500 miles, or every 6 months or so.)

"If you're having any foot issue that doesn't seem to be resolving on its own within a few weeks, make an appointment with a foot and ankle specialist," he adds.

Ideal to prevent cold feet as well as foot injuries or pain, read on for the scoop about the best waterproof shoes you can buy for spring and beyond.

The Best Waterproof Shoes for Spring, According to a Podiatrist (and Thousands of Reviews)

Dr. Ucciferrri explains that the best waterproof shoes for spring "should live up to their promise—and actually be waterproof!"

A good ergonomic shoe should also:

Include enough arch support to keep the feet in good alignment

Be lightweight for easy striding

Offer a good amount of cushion to support joints

These shoes check all the boxes, and fans who have put them through the paces confirm. They also happen to be among Dr. Ucciferrri's personal favorite brands.

Best Waterproof Shoes for Running: ​​Brooks 14 GTX

These nicely-cushioned running shoes feature "DNA LOFT" technology that allows for a seamless transition from heel to toe. Speaking of the toe, it's made with rubber for ample grip, and grooves on the sole ensure safe and stable stepping, even if the surface you're striding upon is wet. GORE-TEX Invisible Fit membranes are bonded to top the exterior of the shoe to deliver breathability and waterproofing all at once. (According to Dr. Ucciferrri, "some of the best waterproof shoes will use material such as GORE-TEX, rubber, or neoprene (synthetic rubber)."

Best Lightweight Waterproof Shoes: Allbirds Wool Runner Mizzles

When you're not quite sure what style of shoe to buy, be it walking, running, cross training or otherwise, Dr. Ucciferrri has a hint: "I will always recommend a good lightweight and supportive running shoe over all other choices. I personally wear a running shoe, even for everyday errands," he explains. "If some of my favorite shoes also have waterproof qualities, that's a big bonus!"

These lightweight kicks aren't just treasured by podiatrists, Ina Garten's a huge fan of these water-repellant, supremely grippy shoes, too. "These shoes changed my life! I first bought them thinking they would be really comfortable for cooking, and now I wear them everywhere. They give extraordinary support, they're made of wool so they're incredibly comfortable, and the best part is, you can just throw them in the washing machine," she tells PEOPLE.

Best Waterproof Shoes for Walking: GEOX New Aneko ABX

New Aneko Abx Woman New Aneko Abx Woman $122.50 ( $175.00 ) shop it GEOX

"Amphibiox" technology sounds complicated, but it's just GEOX's way of explaining the breathable yet waterproof outsole you'll find on this equal parts flexible and sturdy walking shoe. Constructed with green mesh and metallic accents, these sneaks will match will pair beautifully with all of your athleisure attire.

Best Waterproof Shoes for Cross Training: Vessi Women's Everyday Move

vessi shoes Women's Everyday Move $140.00 shop it Vessi

In addition to being waterproof and lightweight, this brand (which is a favorite of Dr. Ucciferrri's) makes shoes that are 100% vegan. Another breathable and waterproof shoe, one five-star reviewer says, "I can't stop raving to everyone about them. People are floored when they find out that they are waterproof, and they are so comfortable!"

Best Waterproof Boots: Muck Originals Lace Up Boot

muck lace up boots Muck Original Lace Up Boots $100.00 shop it The Original Muck Boot Company

For gardening, hiking and beyond, these sturdy boots are such a winner in Dr. Ucciferrri's eyes, he gifts them: "I recently purchased a pair of Muck Boots for my daughter to wear at her job at the horse stables, and they are extremely effective at keeping her feet dry and warm."