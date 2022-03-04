Whether you use it in a stir-fry, layer it in a casserole or grill it for an easy side, eggplant is a delicious and versatile vegetable. The nightshade begins to dehydrate as it sits, so it's best enjoyed on the date of purchase, but can be stored if necessary.

How to Store Eggplant

There are a few options when it comes to storing eggplant. Eggplant is sensitive to cooler temperatures, so it's important to make sure eggplant is in the right environment, which can vary depending on the temperature in your home. Here are the best ways to store fresh eggplant.

At Room Temperature

Store fresh eggplant at room temperature, which is typically between 59℉ and 77℉, according to Merriam-Webster. When stored at room temperature, eggplant can last up to two days. When storing on the counter, be sure to keep eggplant away from any ethylene-producing fruits and veggies, like apples or bananas. Eggplant is sensitive to the gas, which causes produce to ripen faster.

In the Pantry or Cupboard

Depending on your kitchen, and especially in the warmer summer months, storing at room temperature might be too warm. In that case, it's better to store eggplant in a cool place, like the pantry or a cupboard. Just be sure to keep the eggplant in a place where it won't be easily bruised or damaged. Eggplant stored in the pantry can last up to two days.

In the Fridge

Although the nightshade isn't a fan of temperatures below 50℉, the fridge is the best place to store eggplant if your kitchen is too hot or humid (can you tell eggplant is a finicky vegetable?). If storing in the fridge, place eggplant in the crisper drawer where you can lower the humidity. Eggplant stored in the fridge can last up to seven days.