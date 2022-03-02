11 St. Patrick's Day Finds Coming to Aldi This Month
The Aldi finds for this March are pretty solid, featuring dinner ingredients like spicy chicken broth and frozen sea bass that we can't wait to try for ourselves. Also in the list of new products coming to Aldi this month are tons of green-tinted and Irish-sourced foods and drinks that are sure to add some extra celebratory energy to your St. Patrick's Day get-together—not including green beer.
There's lots to get excited about in this list, like pesto-inspired cheese, minty Irish cream and even corned beef brisket, which you could transform into a riff on our Quick Corned Beef & Cabbage. No matter what ends up on your next grocery list, just make sure you bring along a quarter for your grocery cart rental.
11 Aldi Finds for St. Patrick's Day
Emporium Selection Pesto Gouda
This 6.5-ounce slab of gouda is studded with basil and garlic for a verdant, flavorful bite. Add this Dutch cheese to an all-green cheese board for a bounty that's practically as good as a pot of gold, or try pairing it with some Homemade Multi-Seed Crackers for a quick afternoon snack. Each of these cheeses is available now for $4.
Emporium Selection Sage Derby
Imported from England, this mild cheese has a fun marbled look, thanks to swirled-in sage. If you love a glamorous retro look, you'll want to scoop up one of these for your next charcuterie board—it truly looks like a special occasion splurge. Each of these cheeses is available now for $4.
Emporium Selection Irish Porter
This white cheddar is swirled with Irish porter ale, a super dark beer. Slice up this block and serve it with Spiced Crackers for a stress-free appetizer that everyone can try. Each of these 7-ounce blocks is available now for $4.
Emporium Selection Irish Cheddar
If you want to triple down on sourcing your weekend cheese plate from Ireland, you'll love the lineup of Irish cheddars Aldi is offering this month. There's the nutty Irish Cheddar with Irish Beer, the classic Aged Irish Cheddar and the richly flavorful Irish Cheddar with Irish Whiskey—snag one of each for an appetizer spread that seems more expensive than it was. Each of these 5.3-ounce rounds is available now for $4.
Cattlemen's Ranch Corned Beef Reuben Bites
If you'd rather rely on a simple heat-and-eat frozen meal on St. Patrick's Day, scoop up a bag of these bites. Each bite-size fritter is packed with corned beef, sauerkraut and provolone cheese, so you get all the flavors of a reuben sandwich in one morsel. There's even a side of dipping sauce included for bonus sauciness. Each 1.5-pound bag costs $8 and is available now.
Morton's of Omaha Black Angus USDA Choice Corned Beef Brisket
Whether you want to make corned beef and cabbage for dinner or pile the corned beef onto a delicious sandwich, this ready-to-cook brisket flat will work for you. To prepare the beef, you'll simmer it in a pot of water, then let it bake in the oven until it's hot and tender. Serve it with a side like our Simple Cabbage Salad or Roasted Cabbage with Horseradish Cream for a complete meal. This brisket runs $5 per pound and is available now.
Connellys Mint Chocolate Country Cream
This rich and indulgent liqueur is a flavorful twist on classic Bailey's Irish Cream. Use it in drinks like our Baileys & Chambord Spiked Hot Cocoa (hold the Chambord, please!) or Irish Coffee for a delicious and affordable drink. You could even add it to a nonalcoholic drink like our Mint-Chocolate Whipped Iced Coffee for a boozy twist. Pick up a 750-milliliter bottle now for $9.
Maguires Stout
Here's another copycat on the liquor aisle—these 12-ounce bottles of draught stout look a lot like Guinness, and Aldi suggests sipping a bottle with "savory dishes such as cheeseburgers or shepherd's pie, or with rich dishes such as filet mignon with porcini mushrooms." Grab a pack of six, 12-ounce bottles for $7 today.
Bake Shop Irish Cream Cheesecake
Make the evening extra sweet with this Irish cream-flavored cheesecake. Paired with a little Irish coffee, this would be the perfect indulgent dessert for a cool spring night. You can pick up a 16-ounce cheesecake for $5 now.
Sundae Shoppe St. Patrick's Day Flavors
These silly flavor names are reason enough to try out a pint of Aldi's own brand of ice cream. There's Luck o' the Cookie Dough, a cookie dough-flavored ice cream studded with fudge chips and cookie dough bites that are colored gold and green, plus Shamrockin' Swirl, a mint ice cream with fudge chips and a cookie crumb swirl. Each pint costs just $2, so you can do a budget-friendly taste test with friends and family.
Pillsbury Lucky Charms Cookie Dough
If you love the occasional bowl of Lucky Charms in the morning, you might want to try these sugar cookies packed with the cereal's signature marshmallow bits. Each pack makes 12 cookies, and thanks to Pillsbury's new recipe, you can even feel safe eating the dough raw. Each pack costs $3 and is available in stores now.