11 St. Patrick's Day Finds Coming to Aldi This Month

The Aldi finds for this March are pretty solid, featuring dinner ingredients like spicy chicken broth and frozen sea bass that we can't wait to try for ourselves. Also in the list of new products coming to Aldi this month are tons of green-tinted and Irish-sourced foods and drinks that are sure to add some extra celebratory energy to your St. Patrick's Day get-together—not including green beer.

There's lots to get excited about in this list, like pesto-inspired cheese, minty Irish cream and even corned beef brisket, which you could transform into a riff on our Quick Corned Beef & Cabbage. No matter what ends up on your next grocery list, just make sure you bring along a quarter for your grocery cart rental.

11 Aldi Finds for St. Patrick's Day

Emporium Selection Pesto Gouda

pesto-gouda-aldi Credit: Aldi

This 6.5-ounce slab of gouda is studded with basil and garlic for a verdant, flavorful bite. Add this Dutch cheese to an all-green cheese board for a bounty that's practically as good as a pot of gold, or try pairing it with some Homemade Multi-Seed Crackers for a quick afternoon snack. Each of these cheeses is available now for $4.

Emporium Selection Sage Derby

sage-derby-aldi Credit: Aldi

Imported from England, this mild cheese has a fun marbled look, thanks to swirled-in sage. If you love a glamorous retro look, you'll want to scoop up one of these for your next charcuterie board—it truly looks like a special occasion splurge. Each of these cheeses is available now for $4.

Emporium Selection Irish Porter

irish-porter-cheese-aldi Credit: Aldi

This white cheddar is swirled with Irish porter ale, a super dark beer. Slice up this block and serve it with Spiced Crackers for a stress-free appetizer that everyone can try. Each of these 7-ounce blocks is available now for $4.

Emporium Selection Irish Cheddar

aged-irish-cheddar-aldi Credit: Aldi

If you want to triple down on sourcing your weekend cheese plate from Ireland, you'll love the lineup of Irish cheddars Aldi is offering this month. There's the nutty Irish Cheddar with Irish Beer, the classic Aged Irish Cheddar and the richly flavorful Irish Cheddar with Irish Whiskey—snag one of each for an appetizer spread that seems more expensive than it was. Each of these 5.3-ounce rounds is available now for $4.

Cattlemen's Ranch Corned Beef Reuben Bites

reuben-bites-aldi Credit: Aldi

If you'd rather rely on a simple heat-and-eat frozen meal on St. Patrick's Day, scoop up a bag of these bites. Each bite-size fritter is packed with corned beef, sauerkraut and provolone cheese, so you get all the flavors of a reuben sandwich in one morsel. There's even a side of dipping sauce included for bonus sauciness. Each 1.5-pound bag costs $8 and is available now.

Morton's of Omaha Black Angus USDA Choice Corned Beef Brisket

corned-beef-brisket-aldi Credit: Aldi

Whether you want to make corned beef and cabbage for dinner or pile the corned beef onto a delicious sandwich, this ready-to-cook brisket flat will work for you. To prepare the beef, you'll simmer it in a pot of water, then let it bake in the oven until it's hot and tender. Serve it with a side like our Simple Cabbage Salad or Roasted Cabbage with Horseradish Cream for a complete meal. This brisket runs $5 per pound and is available now.

Connellys Mint Chocolate Country Cream

connellys-cream-aldi Credit: Aldi

This rich and indulgent liqueur is a flavorful twist on classic Bailey's Irish Cream. Use it in drinks like our Baileys & Chambord Spiked Hot Cocoa (hold the Chambord, please!) or Irish Coffee for a delicious and affordable drink. You could even add it to a nonalcoholic drink like our Mint-Chocolate Whipped Iced Coffee for a boozy twist. Pick up a 750-milliliter bottle now for $9.

Maguires Stout

maguires-stout-aldi Credit: Aldi

Here's another copycat on the liquor aisle—these 12-ounce bottles of draught stout look a lot like Guinness, and Aldi suggests sipping a bottle with "savory dishes such as cheeseburgers or shepherd's pie, or with rich dishes such as filet mignon with porcini mushrooms." Grab a pack of six, 12-ounce bottles for $7 today.

Bake Shop Irish Cream Cheesecake

irish-cream-cheesecake-aldi Credit: Aldi

Make the evening extra sweet with this Irish cream-flavored cheesecake. Paired with a little Irish coffee, this would be the perfect indulgent dessert for a cool spring night. You can pick up a 16-ounce cheesecake for $5 now.

Sundae Shoppe St. Patrick's Day Flavors

st-patricks-day-ice-cream-aldi

These silly flavor names are reason enough to try out a pint of Aldi's own brand of ice cream. There's Luck o' the Cookie Dough, a cookie dough-flavored ice cream studded with fudge chips and cookie dough bites that are colored gold and green, plus Shamrockin' Swirl, a mint ice cream with fudge chips and a cookie crumb swirl. Each pint costs just $2, so you can do a budget-friendly taste test with friends and family.

Pillsbury Lucky Charms Cookie Dough

lucky-charms-cookie-dough-aldi Credit: Aldi