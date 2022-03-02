Ree Drummond's 2-Ingredient Strawberry Dessert Is Perfect for Spring

These tasty treats can be on your table in under 20 minutes.

We love that Ree Drummond is all about helping her fans make the most of their time and money. (After all, her latest cookbook is called Super Easy for a reason!)

Now happily keto-free, 55 pounds lighter and enjoying everything in moderation—including chocolate cake, totchos and pie—Drummond has dreamed up several ideas to help us lighten up our food waste as well. (This is no small issue, BTW. The average American tosses 43% of the food we buy!)

In addition to teaching us how to make the most of scraped vanilla bean pods, potato peels and cheese board odds and ends leftover after a party, Drummond caps off the the "Waste Not, Want Not" episode of The Pioneer Woman that aired Wednesday morning with one ridiculously easy dessert.

Even those who hate baking will enjoy making this! That's because the semi-homemade dessert essentially involves combining two already-prepared ingredients, popping them in a muffin tin and baking them into one sneakily-not-from-scratch sweet.

"I've been experimenting with inventive ways to use leftovers, and I think you're going to really like this one," Drummond says, as she uses a rolling pin to flatten a piece of pie dough. "You know when you make a pie and you put the dough into the pan, and you're always left with little scraps of dough?"

To make them, begin by spritzing a mini muffin pan with nonstick spray. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, and gather your dough scraps. Drummond's recipe calls for 8 ounces of dough, but this quick and easy dessert recipe is a breeze to customize based on how much dough remains after you whip up your favorite pie recipe.

Form whatever dough scraps you have into a ball. Grab a rolling pin and roll this dough into a rectangle that's about ¼-inch thick. (A handy tool like this adjustable rolling pin with measuring rings ensures an evenly thick crust from edge to edge. Alternatively, you could simply start with one crust from a two-pack of refrigerated pie dough from the supermarket; this generally weighs in at about 7 ounces. Then no rolling would be required!)

Using a knife or pizza cutter, slice the dough into 12, 2-inch squares, or as many as your dough allows. Gently press each square into the bottom of one of the mini muffin cups. Fill as many cups as you can with dough, then top each pie crust with ½ teaspoon of your favorite flavor of jam, marmalade or preserves. Stick with store-bought to keep it easy breezy, or upgrade your bite-sized pies with homemade: