6 Ingredients You'll Never Find in Trader Joe's Products, According to Employees

Trader Joe's is a favorite grocery shopping destination for many reasons: the festive seasonal products, an impressive flower selection (with even more impressive prices), and the best deals on organic foods around. Plus, you just can't beat the uplifting and cheerful atmosphere. And after listening to the latest episode of the Inside Trader Joe's podcast, some loyal shoppers may appreciate the brand even more.

Episode 47, which was released on Monday, gave an inside look at the whimsical label and packaging designs of Trader Joe's private labels products, while revealing a few key details about what goes—or rather what doesn't go—into them. Alicia, a nutrition specialist for Trader Joe's, is tasked with ensuring each product meets the company's brand promises and many of those promises include leaving out certain ingredients. She shared several things on the podcast that you'll never find in the brand's in-house offerings that may offer peace of mind while navigating the beloved grocery store. We also took a look at Trader Joe's Product FAQs to find a few other private label no-nos of interest.

1. Artificial Flavors

All of Trader Joe's branded products are free of artificial flavors. The company only uses "natural flavors" as defined by the FDA when formulating their products. Alicia, the nutrition specialist at Trader Joe's, noted you'll never find a key lime pie or any other product in the store for that matter made with any kind of synthetic chemical flavorings, which help their products taste their best. And with 90% of grocery store food products containing some kind of added flavorings, this makes a huge impact.

Artificial flavors are used to mimic the flavors of real foods (think: cherry-flavored candy that has no trace of real cherry) to lower the cost of production and usually at the expense of taste. While there is also still some concern over certain ingredients that fit under the umbrella of "natural flavors," we can really taste the difference in products like Trader Joe's flavored sparkling water, fruit-flavored yogurts, flavored coffee, among others.

2. Artificial Preservatives

Another artificial ingredient that TJ's avoids, artificial preservatives are used to prevent food spoilage and maintain nutritional value, appearance and/or flavor for a prolonged period. This is especially the case for frozen foods and meals, which Trader Joe's is famous for. However, there are plenty of natural alternatives out there and the brand says it chooses to use substances like sugar, salt, vinegar, celery juice, and rosemary extract instead as many artificial preservatives, like sodium nitrate/nitrate, sodium benzoate, and BHT have been linked to negative health outcomes when consumed often. Some of these artificial preservatives have even been banned in other countries.

The brand does note in its FAQs that it has two "almost exceptions:" sulfur dioxide and potassium sorbate, both of which are used for dried fruit preservation. TJ's clearly calls out both ingredients on the label and also offers dried fruit products that don't contain either ingredient if a consumer has concerns.

3. Genetically Modified Ingredients (GMOs)

Trader Joe's doesn't use any GMOs in its private label products, but you won't find any "non-GMO" or "GMO-free" labels. The company's stance is that this is because there currently are no clear federal guidelines for labeling, and the brand made the decision more than 20 years ago to make avoiding genetically engineered ingredients a brand standard. This means, that when customers see something labeled as a Trader Joe's private label product, they know that it does not contain genetically engineered ingredients.

In 2001, Trader Joe's determined that its customers would prefer to consume foods and beverages that were free of genetically engineered ingredients when given the choice. The brand ensures its suppliers perform the necessary research to document that any suspect ingredients are indeed made without GMOs. The company also uses third-party lab testing to randomly audit potentially suspect ingredients. Note: this is only true for its branded products, not for the other brands Trader Joe's carries.

The one possible exception here is animal products. Trader Joe's states that it is unable to confirm that all of the in-house branded meat, dairy, and some farmed fish are strictly raised on non-GMO feed. The company encourages customers who are concerned about GMOs to seek out organic meat and dairy as well as wild-caught seafood, which, regardless of brand, are non-GMO. And thankfully at Trader Joe's, you can find these items at lower cost than at many other food retailers.

4. Bleaching Agents

Bleached flour is a common grocery store ingredient you'll never find in the baking aisle—or anywhere else in a Trader Joe's store. This was another mention of Alicia's in the podcast episode that we found interesting. Two common bleaching agents for baked goods: azodicarbonamide and potassium bromate are banned in many other countries but not in the U.S. for a host of potential adverse health effects. Trader Joe's always uses unbleached flour in its products and only sells unbleached varieties so avid bakers can purchase their flours for sourdough and busy parents can purchase their seasonal baking mixes with confidence. While the flour may not look as white as one is used to, it's free of potentially harmful substances and acts just the same as bleached varieties in baking.

5. rBST (also known as rBGH)

Alicia, the nutrition specialist, explained in the podcast episode that rBST stands for recombinant bovine somatotropin hormone. Trader Joe's dairy products do not contain this hormone—or any other added hormones—which are not only linked to negative health impacts in humans but also in the dairy cows themselves. Many growth hormones are substances that are banned from food in other countries, like Canada, and in the E.U., but not in the States. These synthetic hormones have been linked to interfering with human hormone function, promoting resistance to antibiotics, and cancer, among other health consequences.

6. Artificial Colors

One of the major components of Trader Joe's brand promises is that TJ's refuses to use any type of artificial coloring in its branded products. The company only uses colors "derived from naturally available products" like beets, turmeric, and paprika, as well as minerals like titanium dioxide. (Note: The E.U. decided titanium dioxide was no longer considered safe as a food additive in 2021). This is an important decision as artificial colors are typically thought of as something to be found in "junk food" like candy and soda, but not in others. In fact, artificial colors are abundant throughout the grocery store from pickles and ice cream to coffee beans and condiments.

Scientific research has linked many of the most commonly used food colorings to behavioral issues in children including hyperactivity, aggressiveness, allergies, and learning impairments, among other unwanted outcomes. Artificial colors can be harmful for all ages, as they contain compounds that are considered to be carcinogenic (think: Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6, three of nine federally approved artificial colors which comprise 90% of the food colorings used in our country's food products) but are not deemed unsafe for use by the FDA. This makes Trader Joe's not only a better choice for stocking up on some favorite treats but also for shopping across the aisles.

The Bottom Line

Nutrition labels and ingredients lists can be pretty confusing as it is, and with plenty of research that opposes what U.S. federal regulatory agencies have deemed as safe for consumption, grocery shopping can feel completely overwhelming—especially for parents. While we don't advocate for omitting certain foods from our diets completely, we appreciate that Trader Joe's works hard to offer products made without chemical additives when possible—and still at affordable prices.