5-Day Meal Plan Using Your Sheet Pan

When you want a delicious dinner with minimal effort, grab a sheet pan. Sheet-pan meals are quick and easy to throw together, often requiring you to just prep the ingredients before letting the oven do the cooking. We've pulled together a five-day dinner plan that uses a sheet pan to help you eat healthy throughout the week. Each recipe makes at least four servings and requires just 15 minutes or less of active time, so you can kick back and enjoy a tasty dinner with ease.

Day 1: Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Roasted Chickpeas & Vegetables

For this quick vegetarian dinner, chickpeas, carrots, asparagus and spring onions are roasted before getting tossed in a balsamic-vinegar dressing. The balsamic dressing also features a touch of honey and Dijon mustard for a sweet-tangy flavor. A topping of Parmesan cheese adds a layer of nutty savoriness and completes this spring meal. While the veggies roast, microwave a pouch of grains like brown rice or quinoa to serve alongside.

Day 2: Sheet-Pan Maple-Mustard Pork Chops & Carrots

This flavorful pork chop dinner features rainbow carrots, which add a fun pop of color, but you can easily substitute regular orange carrots. The carrots and pork chops roast together on one sheet pan, so cleanup is a breeze. You'll love the maple-mustard glaze on these pork chops so much, you'll want to use it on other proteins (and we wholeheartedly support that). Try the glaze on chicken or salmon for a fun twist.

Day 3: Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette

There's nothing easier than roasted chicken thighs, and in this recipe, the chicken cooks directly on top of the potatoes and scallions, so all of the tasty drippings coat the vegetables. A simple scallion vinaigrette is drizzled over the final dish to add an herbaceous note. While the chicken and veggies cook, you can toss together a simple side salad—and if you have any leftover scallion vinaigrette, use it to dress the salad.

Day 4: Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus

In this healthy dinner recipe, timing is everything. The potatoes get a head start in the oven before the asparagus and salmon are added, so everything is ready at the same time and no ingredient is overcooked. A delicious lemon-garlic butter tops the fish and veggies to add a punch of bright, savory flavor. This dinner comes together with just 10 minutes of active cooking time, making it achievable on even the busiest of weekdays.

Day 5: Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza

