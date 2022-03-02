Learn all about the leafy green, including what arugula tastes like and different ways to prepare it.

Arugula is a delicate, leafy green with many monikers around the world. Known as rocket in England, roquette in France and rucola (or ruchetta or rughetta) in Italy, arugula is used in many cuisines and dishes. Read on to learn more about the leafy green, including what arugula tastes like and ways to prepare it.

What Is Arugula?

Arugula is a leafy green, part of the cabbage and mustard green family. The leaves are a rich green and feature notches up and down both sides. Depending on the variety, the notches may be pointy or have a full, round end. Wild arugula has a narrower leaf.

The leafy green is available year-round, but peaks in the spring and fall. Arugula is at its best when the leaves are young and tender. As the temperature warms, the leaves get bigger and the flavor is more intense. You can find arugula in bunches with the stems attached, as well as prewashed in bags or containers.

What Does Arugula Taste Like?

With a distinct peppery flavor, arugula is known for its spicy, sharp bite. The green's flavor may vary depending on its maturity and variety. Baby arugula, for example, is a small, less mature version of arugula and is often milder in taste, whereas wild arugula has a fiercer flavor. The flavor of raw arugula mellows out when it is cooked, yielding a milder flavor.

Ways to Use Arugula

Can You Cook Arugula?

Yes, you can cook arugula! When warmed, arugula's character changes slightly as it wilts and the snappy flavor slightly softens. Try Sautéed Arugula for a quick and easy side dish. Or, toss arugula into pasta so it slightly wilts, like Spaghetti with Arugula & Clam Sauce. Arugula can also be used in a sandwich or as part of a filling for stuffed steak.