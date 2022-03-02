What Happens to Your Body When You Drink a Glass of Wine Every Night

Here at EatingWell, we believe that all foods have a place in a healthy eating pattern—including a glass of wine. Alcohol of many kinds, including wine, has been part of people's evening routines for centuries, and it doesn't look like it's going away any time soon. Whether it's wine, beer or your cocktail of choice, drinking can actually contribute to some health benefits—so long as it's done in moderation. But what exactly happens when you drink the recommended one to two drinks per night? We dive into the research to see how moderate wine consumption can affect the body.

1. You might have less stress

Sure, you might have experienced the anecdotal effects of this when you wind down with a glass of wine at the end of a long day. But there is actually some research behind wine's stress-lowering effects. The compound in red wine, called resveratrol, is responsible for a lot of wine's anti-inflammatory benefits. Research from 2019 in the journal, Neuropharmacology, found that resveratrol might have anti-stress effects by blocking enzymes in the brain that lead to depression- and anxiety-like behaviors. Another review of studies found that moderate wine consumption (1 glass a day for individuals assigned female at birth and two glasses a day for individuals assigned male at birth) was associated with a 32% lower risk of depression.

2. Your mental health could improve

When you feel less stressed, it can boost your mood, making it easier to want to socialize. Having strong social support not only can give us a sense of belonging, but also it might significantly lower Alzhiemer's disease risk. Other recent research has found that wine consumption can have even deeper benefits when it comes to mental health. A large review also found that moderate consumption might reduce depression, protect the brain and lower risk of cognitive decline—all of which promote longevity.

3. You're heart might be healthier

For decades, research has been coming out about the heart-healthy benefits of wine. The antioxidant compounds in wine can help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, which can lower risk of atherosclerosis, coronary heart disease and stroke. Another review cited studies that found wine to improve cholesterol levels, blood pressure and lower risk of heart attacks.

While this might make wine sound like a miracle cure for heart disease, that's far from the case. In fact, many of these studies also found that drinking more than the recommended limit led to worsened cardiovascular health. So if you do drink wine—or any alcohol—be sure to keep your intake light to moderate at most.

4. Your gut health could improve

The health of our gut can contribute to the health of our body as a whole, from supporting immune function to keeping certain types cancer at bay. Typically, when we think of ways to support our microbiome, we think of foods like probiotics and prebiotics, but wine might also make the list. One study found that specifically red wine drinkers had a more diverse microbiome than those who drank other types of alcohol. Researchers attributed this to the antioxidants found on the grape's skin (namely, resveratrol).

5. It could reduce your risk for some cancers—and increase your risk for others

When it comes to wine consumption and cancer risk, there's good news and there's bad news. The good news is that moderate wine consumption could have a protective effect against esophageal and gastric cancers. Another recent study found that moderate wine consumption might decrease renal cancer and thyroid lymphomas. However, the same study also found that moderate alcohol consumption could increase risk for pancreatic, prostate, liver and breast cancers. Other studies have found even just drinking as little as one drink each day can raise estrogen levels, which is a known risk factor for breast cancer.

The bottom line