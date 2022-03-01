5 Sneaky Signs You Might Have a Vitamin D Deficiency

As far as vitamins and nutrients go, vitamin D has been pretty on-trend for recently. This could be in part to the robust research behind all of its potential health benefits, from supporting healthy bones and reducing inflammation, to lowering risk of depression. Some recent studies have even found that it might help protect people from COVID-19 complications. But what actually is vitamin D? And how do you know if you're falling short on your needs? Here we dive into the science behind how much vitamin D you actually need, plus five sneaky signs you might be deficient.

How much vitamin D do you need each day?

Vitamin D helps with calcium absorption, which is important for healthy bones and muscles. It also can help reduce inflammation, support a healthy immune system and more. It is recommended that adults between age 19 and age 70 get 600 IUs (or 15 mcg) of vitamin D per day. One of the main ways we get this vitamin is through sun exposure. Our skin can create sufficient vitamin D from approximately 5 to 30 minutes of sun exposure to our face, arms, hands and legs daily (or at least twice per week), but this can vary significantly based on where you live.

5 signs you might have a vitamin D deficiency

1. You're feeling depressed

One exciting new area of research is focused on how vitamin D levels can affect mental health, specifically depression. In a large review of 61 studies, researchers concluded that serum vitamin D levels inversely correlated with clinical depression, meaning the lower your vitamin D levels, the more likely you were to be depressed. If you are feeling down more often than usual, especially during the winter months (looking at you, seasonal affective disorder), vitamin D deficiency might be a factor. The good news is, upping your intake might help improve some symptoms.

Another recent study found that vitamin D supplementation favorably impacted self-reported depression ratings in participants. However, other reviews of research have had inconclusive results, so more research is needed to clarify vitamin D's relationship with mental health. As always, talk with your doctor before starting any new supplement. Your doctor might also be able to check your serum vitamin D levels to see if you're deficient.

2. You live in a cold-weather climate

As mentioned, our bodies can make vitamin D from exposure to the sun. However, the sun has to have a high enough UV index (about 3 or above) in order for our bodies to be able to do this. We also have to have enough skin exposed—which doesn't often happen in the winter. In places with a long, cold winter, say, Vermont, there are only a few months of the year where making enough vitamin D from the sun is viable. If you are curious about this, the app Dminder can help you track the specific amount of vitamin D you are getting from the sun based on the UV index, time of day, amount of sun exposure and more.

3. You have weak bones

This could be the most obvious sign that you might not be meeting your vitamin D needs. The vitamin is crucial for healthy, strong bone formation. If you routinely experience bone breaks or stress fractures, you could be vitamin D deficient. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, talk to your doctor to see the best course of treatment and to learn if a vitamin D supplement could be right for you.

4. You have high blood pressure

While the connection between vitamin D and bone health is well established, the connection between vitamin D and heart health is less clear. Some studies have found that vitamin D influences the same system (the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone axis) that controls your blood pressure. This might mean that inadequate vitamin D levels might lead to high blood pressure in some cases.

However, other studies have found inconclusive results about whether vitamin D supplementation can help lower high blood pressure. More research is needed to clarify the relationship of vitamin D and blood pressure. If you have high blood pressure and think you might be deficient in vitamin D, talk to your doctor to see if testing your vitamin D levels is appropriate.

5. You follow a vegan diet

Unfortunately, most food sources of vitamin D come from animal products such as eggs, fish and dairy. Avoiding these foods can put you at a higher risk of deficiency. But it's not impossible to meet your needs if you follow a vegan diet. It might take some extra planning, but there are plant-based ways to get your 600 IUs in per day. Include vegan-friendly food sources of vitamin D such as UV-exposed mushrooms, fortified orange juice and fortified breakfast cereals. Also, try to spend some time outdoors each day, especially if you live in a warmer climate.

The bottom line