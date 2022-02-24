The 10 Best Products Coming to Aldi This March

With St. Patrick's Day, March Madness and warmer weather on the horizon, we had high hopes for the Aldi Finds for the month ahead. It's tough to top January's whole-wheat protein waffles and February's wildly-affordable lobster tails, but the supermarket has us so inspired this month, we're assembling one of our biggest roundups yet of must-have Aldi Finds.

See what we have our eyes on below, take a screenshot of your faves, then add them to your own list along with one or all of these best Aldi wines under $15. (BTW, the first vino on that list would pair perfectly with the shrimp and salmon power bites!) Here are the best Aldi Finds coming to stores in March.

10 Healthy Aldi Finds for March

Emporium Selection Pesto Gouda, Sage Derby and Irish Porter, $3.99

Available a couple weeks ahead of St. Patrick's Day (March 2), you can get a head start on your consumption of Irish fare with these three marbled cheeses. Add the Cheddar and porter ale cheese, gouda with basil and garlic and sage-infused cheese to your next charcuterie board, stack on some crackers and sausages, pour a glass of your favorite stout and the lucky vibes will start rolling in.

Fremont Fish Market Shrimp or Salmon Power Bites, $4.99

Think of these like a riff on heat-and-eat crab cakes. Available March 2, these party-perfect bites feature their namesake seafood (sustainably sourced), plus edamame, spinach and broccoli for a nutrition boost and cilantro, lime and hot sauce for flavor. Each serving has a respectable 10 to 12 grams of protein, making these an awesome alternative to more-common and less heart-healthy game-day fare like meatballs or Buffalo wings.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen 12-Inch Supreme Cauliflower Crust Deli Pizza, $7.49

Lower in carbs yet full of flavor, Mama sells her cauliflower crusts plain, ready to top as your heart desires. And starting March 9, you can score one already crowned with sauce, cheese and parlor favorites like sausage, pepperoni, onions, olives and peppers.

Blue Hill Bay Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl, $6.79

No need to pack your bags or book a plane ticket. Pretend like you're in Hawaii starting March 9 by diving into this one-bowl meal that includes rice, smoked salmon, ponzu sauce and spicy seasoning. It's ready to devour in just 2 minutes, making this a brilliant office or WFH lunch option.

Park Street Deli Garlic Dill, Pickle or Caramelized Onion Hummus, $1.95

Going toe-to-toe with Trader Joe's for best dip selection, Aldi is upping the ante on March 9 by adding three more flavors of hummus to their refrigerators. With 50 to 60 calories per serving, we're already dreaming about scooping up these zesty dips with a big pile of crudités come snack time.

Northern Chef Chilean Sea Bass, $10.99

Don't fear frozen fish! It can be just as delicious as fresh (if not more so), depending on where you live, and is often less expensive than its fresh counterparts. Plus, some of the "fresh" you're buying at many supermarkets is frozen and thawed anyway, so why not extend its life by purchasing pre-frozen fish like this wild-caught Aldi Find? Available March 23, you'll want to add our Herb-Crusted Mediterranean Sea Bass to your dinner lineup ASAP.

Clancy's Drizzled Kettle Corn Carrot Cake or Marshmallow, $1.99

Designed for Easter—and sold in festive pastel bags—these sweetened-up ready-to-eat kettle corns make delightful movie night noshes, too. The carrot cake pops are enrobed in a cream cheese drizzle, while the marshmallow variety comes decked out in sprinkles. Hop on over to get a bag (or several) starting March 30.

Utopia Market Jalapeño Lime or Mozzarella Tomato Basil Popcorn, $1.79

If savory is more your style, you'll also be in luck come March 30. That's when these flavorful bags of already-popped corn are available. Gobble up one-fourth of the bag for just 150 to 160 calories.

Simply Nature Organic Poblano Chicken or Jalapeño Beef Broth, $1.99

Soup's on! As much as we adore the flavor of homemade stock, we don't always have the time or energy to whip up a batch. On those days, well, after March 30, we look forward to hitting the "easy" button with these pepper-infused boxes of broth.

PurAqua Sparkling Coffee Flavored Water Assorted Varieties, $2.99