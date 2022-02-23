5 Garden Trends That Will Be Big in 2022

As the weather warms up, gardening is on our minds. It's a fun and rewarding hobby that even has some health benefits associated with it, like lowering stress, increasing physical activity and protecting against dementia. Not to mention, you end up with fresh fruits, vegetables and flowers as a result of your hard work (for a fraction of the price that they would be at the store). We aren't the only ones loving gardening these days—over 70% of adults reported spending more time gardening over the last few years. As we approach the growing season for 2022, it seems like interest in gardening isn't slowing down, either.

Gardening can look different for everyone and can change a bit each year: your living situation might change, you might have more (or less) space or you might be trying gardening for the first time. Regardless of your personal experience with gardening, it's never a bad move to try something new. We connected with the experts at Ferry-Morse Home Gardening to see what they thought the top gardening trends of 2022 would be. Here's what they think will be huge this year.

1. Maximizing Small Spaces

Thanks to the rise of DIY-ing everything and spending more time at home, it is clear that no space is too small for gardening. Whether you live in a tiny city apartment or just want to start with something simple, there are plenty of ways to maximize the space that you have. Even if all you have is a small stoop outside your door or balcony, there are plenty of plants that can be grown in individual containers (we even have some chic and budget-friendly design ideas). Growing just a small pot of herbs or microgreens can help you have fresh ingredients on hand, save money and gain experience growing food.

2. Utilizing Indoor Space

If you're lacking outdoor space, it doesn't mean you have to miss out on all the fun! Indoor gardening is a trend that Ferry-Morse expects to skyrocket this year, especially as indoor growing kits like the Aerogarden become more popular. If you don't want to splurge on a premade kit, you can easily and affordably make your own hydroponic garden. All you need are a few simple supplies, water and light, and you'll be surprised at how much you can yield.

Learning how to garden indoors is a great way to share it with others, too. Starting an indoor garden in a classroom or at your office can help people get excited about vegetables they might not have known much about before.

3. Gardening for Climate Change

Every day there seems to be a new story or study about how climate change is starting to affect our day to day lives. There are several ways we can make our lives more eco-friendly, including gardening. Specifically, what you plant in your garden can have a positive impact on the ecosystem around it. Some plants can attract and nourish pollinators, which will in turn help your plants to thrive. Also, including native plants (i.e. plants that are native to the area where you live) can help support soil health and typically need less maintenance and water since they are adapted for the conditions. There are several online retailers that can help you find unique and native seeds to add to your plot this year.

4. Grow-Your-Own Aromatherapy

Essential oils and aromatherapy have been all the rage lately (anything for a little stress relief, am I right?). But they can get a little bit expensive if you're buying them at the store. This year, Ferry-Morse expects more people to take a grow-their-own approach to the flowers and herbs they love. Whether it's for homemade essential oils, teas, homemade soaps or candles, there are several aromatic options that can be grown at home and don't take up much space. Try mint, rosemary, lavender, basil, eucalyptus and more to add some fragrance and beauty to your garden this year. Bonus: Pollinators usually love these plants!

5. Family-Friendly Gardening

If you have kids, why not make gardening a family affair? Involving kids in growing produce can help foster a good relationship with fruits and vegetables. Just like adults, if kids take part in growing and preparing foods, they are more likely to enjoy them and feel connected to the final product. Allow kids to pick out one (or a few) vegetables they want to grow. Plant them together, allow kids to be responsible for watering and enjoy the harvest as a family. You can even teach them how to grow new edible food from fruit and vegetable scraps for something fast, simple and free. Check out some of our favorite easy garden projects for kids for more inspiration.

The Garden Boom Continues