This One-Pan Baked Oatmeal Packs an Anti-Inflammatory Boost

A dish that tastes like dessert but is healthy enough to eat for breakfast? Sign us up.

ICYMI, EatingWell's registered dietitians have deemed oatmeal the #1 breakfast food. In addition to being high in filling fiber and whole grains, oats are quick-cooking and can act as a blank slate to allow whatever flavors you're craving to shine via mix-ins and toppings.

But that blank slate status means that oats can err on the boring side when they're not dressed up with things like nut butter, fruit or sweetener. Okay, fine, we'll admit it: Plain oats are bland.

Once you learn the best ways to prepare oats and which ingredients play nicely with the whole-grain powerhouses, your only limit is your imagination. We've become even more obsessed with oats in the past few years thanks to a wide variety of food trends—so much so, that we rarely make the same rendition twice.

We might have to break that one-time-only streak soon, though, because food blogger and TikTok star Yumna Jawad of @FeelGoodFoodie just shared a dish we're nearly positive will be on repeat at home for weeks.

"Start by mashing two bananas in an oiled baking sheet," Jawad explains in her speedy and simple TikTok recipe demonstration.

Top those mashed bananas evenly with 2 cups of oats and 2 tablespoons of chia seeds. Pour 2 cups of your milk of choice on top, then stir to combine. Top the oat mixture with frozen berries (we love an all-seasons recipe!) and some grated lemon zest, if you like, for a pop of freshness. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.

"This has the consistency of overnight oats or regular oatmeal," Jawad explains as she lifts a gorgeous tan and violet scoop from the casserole, "and it's so good for a crowd."

Crowd or not, we're wild about how quickly this healthy breakfast recipe comes together and how customizable it is (blueberries, raspberries or cherries would all be phenomenal as the crown). Plus if you make it as Jawad explained, opting for unsweetened almond milk and 1 cup of frozen blueberries and split this into four servings, each will clock in at a well-balanced 283 calories, 7 grams of fat, 51 grams of carbs, 8 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber, plus 19% of your iron and 17% of your calcium needs for the day. Add an egg or cup of Greek yogurt on the side for a bit more protein and you'll be well on your way to conquering the day.